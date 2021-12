A growing number of investors now prefer investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over shares, a new survey has shown. What Happened: The survey by CivicScience showed that while 76% of the respondents surveyed said they were more likely to invest in traditional stocks, 24% of them preferred investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

