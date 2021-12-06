ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCU

 2 days ago
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,472.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $427,159.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $340.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume

DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $140.00 $95.1K 1.2K 496

DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $54.5K 2.6K 425

DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $51.8K 1.7K 1.1K

DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $135.00 $49.2K 930 575

DOCU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $145.00 $43.5K 986 357

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 12,457,270.00, the price of DOCU is up 6.23% at $143.5.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 94 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

