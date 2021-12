(BPT) - If you’ve ever had a financial emergency — like a car breakdown or unexpected medical bills — you know how stressful it is. Especially if you have no savings and little or no credit history, borrowing a small amount of money may seem like your best option — but not all loans are created equal. Make the wrong choice, and you can end up paying several times more than the amount you borrowed, when you can least afford it.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO