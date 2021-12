Many Idahoans are having a hard time and straight up refusing to adapt and adjust to the massive changes happening in Idaho and the Treasure Valley as more and more transplants move here from various states. There is especially a resounding resentment around Californians moving to the gem state. That being said most Californians moving are escaping from a state that has disappointed them over and over again and are simply looking for a better place and a better way of life for themselves and their families. Can you blame them? Idaho rocks and is a fantastic place to be and a stellar place to live and raise a family.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO