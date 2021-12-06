What You’ll Pay for Every Available 2022 Ford Maverick Trim Level

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO