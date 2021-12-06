ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

What You’ll Pay for Every Available 2022 Ford Maverick Trim Level

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a new compact pickup truck that’s turning heads for a whole lot of reasons. Its small size is a big selling point, as is its affordability – the 2022 Ford Maverick starts at around $20,000. Yet there’s more to love about this new Ford truck, including...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 3

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick WAS the Cheapest Pickup Truck – Until This Happened

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Production Came to a Screeching Halt

We’re sorry to provide bad news. If you want the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, you might have to wait. The Ford Maverick Hybrid could be unavailable to order until next summer. But maybe you’ll be happy with the gas-powered model instead. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid is out of equipment.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Expedition?

The 2022 Ford Expedition is one of the most popular three-row SUVs out there. The 2022 Ford Expedition is bigger than most other three-row SUVs, and you can even get a longer version, called the Expedition Max. That makes it great for not only transporting a lot of people, but a lot of stuff, too. So what is the 2022 Ford Expedition price, and what do you get for your money?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Android Auto#The Maverick Lariat
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Review: Diet Truck

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. As a toddler, I attempted to run over a neighbor in a late 1980s Dodge Omni. How this happened and what motivated me to fail at vehicular manslaughter isn't important, but as my family tells it, the incident is what prompted my dad to buy his first pickup truck. I was too short to reach the door handles on the Dodge Ram he replaced the Omni with, and therefore, I couldn't maim my fellow residents until I was taller.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The 10 best features on the 2022 Ford Maverick

In June, Ford announced a critically important vehicle for the brand. That vehicle was the 2022 Ford Maverick. The 2022 Maverick is a small pick-up that promises excellent fuel economy to the tune of 40 MPG in the city for the hybrid trim. The Maverick is exactly the sort of vehicle Ford promised when it discontinued all of its cars in the US, except the iconic Mustang.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2023 Ford Ranger Better Than the Ford Maverick?

Let’s see how well the 2023 Ford Ranger compares to the 2022 Ford Maverick. The Ford Ranger is a midsize option, and the Maverick is compact. But both of these trucks have unique advantages aside from their size. The 2023 Ford Ranger vs. the 2022 Ford Maverick. We got to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is Ford’s F-150 Tremor Off-Road Package?

The popular Ford F-150 has already been available with the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages, so was there really a need for the F-150 with the Tremor off-road package? After testing the Ford F-150 Tremor during the 2022 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year test, we can confidently say yes. To put it simply, the Ford F-150 Tremor fills the wide off-road capability gap between the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Pushes Payload Capacity With Rugged Ranch Work Test

The Ford Maverick gives the automaker yet another pickup in its lineup. It slots below the Ranger and has a sizable truck bed, but can it handle the daily work of a massive ranch? A new TFLTruck YouTube video finds out, taking a front-wheel-drive hybrid model up a mountain path to clear trees that had fallen over the trail.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Wants to Stomp on the 2022 Toyota Tacoma

The 2022 Ford Maverick and the 2022 Toyota Tacoma are two of the hottest pickup trucks on the market right now. The 2022 Ford Maverick is a new compact pickup truck that’s turning heads for a whole lot of reasons. Its small size is a big selling point, as is its affordability – the 2022 Maverick starts at around $20,000. The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is a longstanding top truck known for its technology and off-road skill. It’s no wonder that the newest pickup truck on the market want to stomp all over the Toyota Tacoma. The question is, can it?
CARS
Legit Reviews

It’s Too Late To Order A 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

A rumor has been circulating that Ford had sold all of its production run of the 2022 Maverick hybrid pickup. That rumor has been confirmed by Ford North American product communications manager Mike Levine. Levine told CarBuzz, “That’s correct. Due to high demand, we are now fully reserved on Maverick...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Trucks: What’s New With the F-150, Maverick, Ranger, and More

Pickup trucks are Ford's bread and butter. The automaker known for cranking out hundreds of thousands of F-150s every year doesn't only build full-size pickups, though—this year marks the Blue Oval's first entry in a new compact truck segment. Not to mention, a V-8 is finally coming to the Raptor, and the F-150 Lightning is right around the corner. Read on for all the changes Ford has in store for its 2022 trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has Some Huge Maverick Plans

The Ford Maverick is yet another success story for the Blue Oval. The base hybrid variant is already sold out for the model year, which is understandable given its $19,995 base price. Above all, Ford proved America was ready and desperately wanted a compact pickup truck, even if it is car-based. Like the Bronco program, the automaker is eyeing an even grander Maverick future.
CARS
motorbiscuit.com

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Kia Carnival?

The 2022 Kia Carnival is a minivan that’s set to fill the gap left by the Kia Sedona. At the same time, the 2022 Kia Carnival has a sleek SUV look to it, which may appeal to those who need a minivan but want an SUV. The 2022 Carnival has plenty of space and is lower to the ground than the Kia Telluride or Sorento, which can be beneficial to those who want to load people or things into their vehicle often. If you’ve been thinking about buying a new minivan, you may want to know what the 2022 Carnival price is, and what you get for your money.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Ford Maverick Street Rod From SEMA Is Entering Production

With deliveries of the Ford Maverick now underway, aftermarket tuners have wasted no time customizing the new compact pickup. Ford hasn't announced plans to build a high-performance Raptor version, but the Maverick is designed to be easy to customize by aftermarket tuners. At the SEMA show earlier this month, New...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Finally Getting The Power It Deserves

Based on some interesting customer data revealed earlier this year, it was found that 60% of Ford Bronco buyers chose the more powerful V6 engine and over half spent almost $5,000 on the Sasquatch package. As we've seen with the average selling price of the Ford Maverick, Ford customers are willing to spend more for the truck or pickup they want. Well, there's more good news for Ford fans as it appears the Bronco is in for a power boost in 2022. Ford Authority has found out that Ford Performance will be offering power packs to unlock more performance from the rugged SUV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy