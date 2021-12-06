ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Krampus" horror movie is the most popular Christmas movie in Illinois, new research finds

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a new poll is any indication, Illinois residents take a grim view of Christmas. Comparitech combed through data on the most popular contemporary...

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

