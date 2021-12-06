Watch: Brent Venables welcomed as new OU head coach at event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Sooner fans were given the chance to welcome OU’s new head football coach back to campus.

On Sunday night, officials announced that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was the new Sooner head coach.

The former OU assistant coach won a national championship with the Sooners and two more during his time at Clemson University.

The University of Oklahoma announced that a public event would be held Monday morning to welcome Venables to the program.

