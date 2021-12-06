That ‘new’ 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 might not be such a bargain after all

Finding a true GeForce RTX 3080 deal right now — meaning, finding the GPU at a great price — would be rather like finding Bigfoot: Blurry photos and bad costumes aside, neither one exists. The conjunction of the pandemic, increased demand from a variety of sectors, supply chain difficulties, shortages of several key components, and then cryptocurrency mining fever all lined up in such a way as to destroy all hope of finding an RTX 3080 for Nvidia's $699 MSRP. Outside of periodic small restocks at brick and mortar retailers such as Best Buy or Micro Center, you won’t be able to acquire any of the best graphics cards without paying a big markup. Depending on your definition of a deal, however, you can still find savings. We can't provide absolutely awesome prices, but we can point to some options that are at least worth considering in the current GPU climate.

