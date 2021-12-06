ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Bootstrap your dev environment with vcpkg artifacts

Lumia UK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are happy to announce a new experience for acquiring artifacts using vcpkg. We define an artifact as a set of packages required for a working development environment. Examples of relevant packages include compilers, linkers, debuggers, build systems, and platform SDKs. With this important change, vcpkg can not only download and...

devblogs.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Windows 11 rendering artifacts with VMware Fusion 12

I'm running Windows 11 Enterprise 21H2 under VMware Fusion Professional Version 12.2.1 (18811640) on macOS Monterey version 12.0.1. When I enable transparency effects in Windows 11, I get these strange rendering artifacts around the edges of windows. You can see them in the screenshot below -- the white dots and dashes:
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Developing enterprise-ready Microsoft Teams apps with Teams ToolKit v3.0

In the earlier posts, I introduced Teams Toolkit v2 Developer Preview extension for Visual Studio Code that generates scaffolding to help you get started with Microsoft Teams apps. I also introduced TeamsFx, the core library that lets you handle things like authorization and making Microsoft Graph API calls. Since then,...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Embedded Software Development in Visual Studio

We are happy to announce that we have added new embedded development capabilities to Visual Studio 2022 Preview. Used in conjunction with the new vcpkg artifact capabilities you can quickly bootstrap an embedded development machine and get started. In this post we will walk you through Visual Studio installation of...
SOFTWARE
redhat.com

Visualize your Apache Kafka Streams using the Quarkus Dev UI

This article shows how you can visualize Apache Kafka Streams with reactive applications using the Dev UI in Quarkus. Quarkus, a Java framework, provides an extension to utilize the Kafka Streams API and also lets you implement stream processing applications based directly on Kafka. Reactive messaging and Apache Kafka. With...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootstrap#Vcpkg#Dev#Artifacts#Macos#The Embedded Development#Visual Studio
Lumia UK

Azure Quantum: Open, flexible, and future-proofed

Quantum computing is evolving quickly. There are many different qubit technologies and development tools vying for your consideration. It can be challenging to know where to get started and how to optimally invest your resources. Some companies offer only one solution—their own, while others offer open ecosystems but leave it to you to change your code when you want to try a new quantum system. This means more work for you; higher code maintenance costs and incompatibility as technologies mature.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview availability of Virtual Machine restore points

Today we're announcing the public preview of VM restore point, a new resource that stores VM configuration and a point-in-time snapshot of one or more managed disks attached to a VM. VM restore points supports multi-disk application consistent snapshots and can be leveraged to easily capture backups of your VM and disks. You can easily restore the VM using VM restore points in cases of data loss, corruption, or disasters.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

TeamCode DCS vs. Docker: Which is the Better Dev Environment?

The emergence and popularization of cloud computing technology reduce the production cost of enterprises greatly. At the same time, more and more software companies started their digital innovations, exploring more efficient ways of remote development and work. For example, Microsoft released VS Code Remote in 2019, which supports remote development and ushered in a new era. According to StackOverflow's 2019 annual survey, VS Code has become the first choice for developers at that time. After that, Coder open sourced the code-server, allowing VS Code to run on any platform and access it through a browser, solving the problem of environmental inconsistency across devices, satisfying developer's needs for a more flexible, convenient, and efficient collaborative way of working. In this way, a remote development infrastructure has been created, many companies started to launch remote development tools, such as DCS of TeamCode and Docker's Development Environments.
SOFTWARE
sixcolors.com

Batch converting shortcuts for use throughout Monterey

John Voorhees at MacStories has come up with a clever way to generate a bunch of AppleScript files that just run Shortcuts as a way to open up Shortcuts to apps that support running scripts, but not Shortcuts. Fittingly enough, he uses Shortcuts itself to do the job:. The advantage...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Lumia UK

New resources and tools to enable product leaders to implement AI responsibly

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in our everyday lives, it is incumbent upon all of us to be thoughtful and responsible in how we apply it to benefit people and society. A principled approach to responsible AI will be essential for every organization as this technology matures. As technical and product leaders look to adopt responsible AI practices and tools, there are several challenges including identifying the approach that is best suited to their organizations, products and market.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

How Can We Improve Extensibility in Visual Studio?

We are working on exciting, major updates to how extensions are written and used in Visual Studio, and it’s a long road to completing them. In the meantime, we’d love your ideas on what we can do in the more immediate future to improve how you use or write extensions. To share your feedback on how we can make your experience better, please complete this brief survey.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

New Secured-core servers are now available from the Microsoft ecosystem to help secure your infrastructure

In the current pandemic-driven remote work environments, security has become increasingly important. Earlier this year, Colonial Pipeline, one of the leading suppliers of fuel on the East Coast of the United States, was hit by a ransomware attack.1 This caused a massive disruption of the fuel supply chain and a surge in gasoline prices. In another unrelated incident, Chinese start-up Socialarks suffered a massive data breach,2 which exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over 214 million users of some of the most popular worldwide social networks. These data breaches are extremely expensive, with the average cost of a data breach estimated at USD4.2 million dollars for every breach in 2021.3 There has also been a surge in the number of ransomware attacks, with a ransomware attack expected every 11 seconds and the total costs of damages due to these attacks is estimated to be about USD20 billion dollars in 2021.4.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Building AI responsibly from research to practice

The speed at which artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have improved in competency and moved from the lab into mainstream applications has surprised even the most seasoned AI experts. Despite the progress, the practice of AI is still new and hard to do. This creates an interesting dynamic: AI practitioners are learning new AI skills as they’re building AI applications. There are many opportunities to learn and improve.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Expand hybrid management tools with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure

Organizations are looking to accelerate innovation through improved IT operations, better platform resiliency, and a unified hybrid cloud control plane. For Red Hat and Azure customers, we’re now expanding the set of Red Hat management tools that run on Azure with the launch of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Azure. Jointly engineered and supported by Red Hat and Azure, the new offering enables customers to more easily automate Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) deployments along with Azure services and resources virtually anywhere.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Adobe Flash Player is blocked; How to unblock it?

The Adobe Flash Player had an eventful run on the internet. It went from being a media-rich platform used extensively to disappearing among competitive products that were quicker and easier to use. Realizing that Flash had lost its charm, Adobe announced at the end of last year that it will be discontinuing its support to the Flash Player and from January 2021, it will become unavailable for downloads as well.
SOFTWARE
biztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk: How to Remove Complexity from Your Data Environment

Many organizations began decentralizing their IT decision-making years ago, but the trend accelerated with the onset of the pandemic. Individual business units needed to act quickly to enable remote and hybrid work, and many of them adopted solutions and processes specific to their needs. The Wall Street Journal recently suggested...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Azure Monitor containers insights preview version for Azure Red Hat OpenShift v4.x will be retired by 31 May 2022

Container Insights on Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes is now generally available, and offers greater functionality including:. Automatic updates for the container monitoring agent. Metric-based alerts and other monitoring features in parity with Container Insights for AKS. Improved onboarding via Azure portal, Azure CLI, or ARM. With these new functionalities to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 Enterprise in Your VirtualBox

Windows developers, good news! Microsoft has released a Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine, allowing you to start building Windows apps quickly. While other Windows 11 versions are available to download and install on different virtual boxes, this specific virtual machine is targeted to developers. This will provide you with a way to run the OS without changing your current system and test apps if need be.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Inside Microsoft’s quest to build some of the most accessible workplaces in India

After months of working from home, Jeevan B. Manoj can’t wait for an opportunity to get back into the office. Of course, he’ll be happy to see and interact with his colleagues again. But what he’s most looking forward to is experiencing an innovative range of new features that make Microsoft’s two campuses in Bengaluru some of the world’s most accessible workplaces.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Over 2 Million Web Pages Have Been Converted to Excel — Listly

Integrated web data platform Listly said on Monday that the number of successful data extraction reached over 2 million web pages (URLs). The company also stated growth in users, topping the company’s expectations. Listly is now widely used by more than 67,000 professionals worldwide. The service first launched in November 2017 in South Korea and has expanded to new countries.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy