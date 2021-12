If you’ve read about Sweetens Cove Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey in the spirits press, you’re probably familiar with the premium whiskey’s backstory — it was inspired by and gets its name from a quirky golf course near South Pittsburg, Tenn. The fascinating nine-hole course offers challenges for golfers of all abilities and is often booked six months in advance. One of the interesting aspects of the ingeniously designed Sweetens Cove is the tradition of doing a shot of whiskey before teeing off to steel yourself against the travails that await on the course. Since the location first opened, guests and members have stashed bottles under the desk in the trailer that serves as a pro shop. That attitude morphed into a whiskey company, led by developer Mark Rivers.

