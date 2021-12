Sean Reiter, CMO of PriceSpider, is a marketing leader with a proven track record of results using content-driven growth marketing. You know what’s magical about Google Maps navigation? You can pick the best route to your destination for you. When there’s traffic on the main route, you can choose a faster alternative. If you aren’t in a hurry, choose the scenic route. Google spits out the best directions for your situation. Now imagine if it gave you the same directions regardless of your situation. The magic would be lost.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO