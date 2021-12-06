ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Prevea Health: Smart toys helping children grown and learn

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – In Health news, shop smart toys for the holidays. Pediatric Physical...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Annual Dylan Quick Foundation Toy Drive helps children battling cancer

NEW BERN, Craven County — From now until December 13th, you can help bring the holiday magic back to kids battling cancer in eastern North Carolina by donating new, unwrapped toys,. The Dylan Quick Foundation is hosting their 3rd annual Caring for Kids with Cancer Toy Drive. Ages of the...
NEW BERN, NC
Spotlight News

Learning Center: Toys that pull double duty

During the holidays, the stores are packed with a variety of toys and games, making it hard for parents to know which types are appropriate matches for their children.  By selecting toys that offer a combination of fun and learning, parents can do more than just stimulate a child’s enjoyment – they can inspire and […]
KIDS
KXAN

Learn About Empower RF With Help From Modern Women’s Health

Gynecologist Dr. Lisa M. Jukes from Modern Women’s Health spoke to Studio 512 about new treatments for feminine wellness using a device called Empower RF. What is Empower RF and how is it changing the way you are treating women’s intimate wellness issues?. “Empower RF treatments are designed specifically to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Prevea Health#Wfrv#Prevea Com
TrendHunter.com

STEAM Children’s Toys

Crayola STEAM Gross Science Kit creates a playful way of teaching kids science. The activity set has enough ingredients to make “20 gross science” experiments and uses everyday household items. According to the Crayola website, the Gross Science Kit comes with a “10 ml bottle of green ink, 10 ml...
KIDS
raleighnews.net

Study finds ways to help children learn forgiveness

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Researchers have found that teaching children to understand other people's perspectives could make it easier for them to learn how to forgive others. The study also found that teaching children to make sincere apologies can help them receive forgiveness from others. The findings of the...
KIDS
purewow.com

11 Potty-Training Books to Help Make the Process as Painless as Possible

So you think your toddler is ready to ditch the diapers (or maybe you’re just sick of cleaning up the mess), and have decided to embark on the journey that is potty training. We’re not going to sugarcoat it for you—toilet training takes a lot of patience and rarely goes exactly as planned. One thing that can help, erm, move things along? If both you and your tot arrive at the party thoroughly prepared. With that in mind, here are our top picks for potty-training books that will guide both student and teacher through every step of the process. Godspeed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WLOX

Child welfare workers learn how to help children dealing with trauma

This is the second time these electrical workers have been asked to weigh in on their employment agreements. Happening Dec. 11th: Christmas On The Bayou in Gulfport. Fifty lighted boats will float along Bayou Bernard and Gulfport Lake this weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Lauren Clark Santa-Cruz tells us more about Christmas On The Bayou.
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
CBS Miami

Increase in Vision Problems Among Children Due To Increased Screen Time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hot holiday gifts for children often include technology, from phones to tablets to video game systems. Kids have spent much more time on screens during the pandemic and it’s leading to eye problems. All three of Ann Eng’s boys are having issues with their eyesight. “They are looking out of the corner of their eye, squinting, or when they go pick up something they have to get really close to either the screen or the phone, it’s always in their face,” she said. Her oldest, 8th grader Xaiden, went to the eye doctor for an issue that’s only gotten worse...
MIAMI, FL
wnky.com

BGMU is helping Santa Clause bring toys to children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities made a donation Friday morning to help local kids have a spectacular Christmas. The donation included two big car loads full of toys for Hope House Ministries. Hope House is partnering with Affordable Christmas to help allow local families to come in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Post Register

Local children in need of toys for Christmas, how you can help

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're thinking about an easy and fun way to brighten the holidays for someone in need, Idaho's Largest Toy Drive could be for you!. The toys collected will be used for the Toys for Tots campaign. There's a big semi-trailer out at Sportsman's Warehouse in Meridian just waiting for your donation of new unwrapped toys.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy