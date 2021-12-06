ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapeshifting Superbike Concepts

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'Hypercycle' has been designed by Lazzarini Design as a motorbike that would accommodate the needs of the rider instead of requiring them to deal...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Enhanced Race-Ready Superbikes

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has added a new model to its Hyper Naked lineup called the MT-1- SP. The new bike is delivered in a sleek, stripped-down styling with a liquid Metal/Raven paint job. Some notable features of the new superbike include an Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle system, a...
CARS
Autoblog

Norton V4 Cafe Racer prototype superbike serves up 185 hp

Norton Motorcycles is renewing ties with its past by jumping back into the cafe racer segment. It introduced a prototype called V4 Cafe Racer that blends the heritage-laced design riders expect from a cafe racer with an unexpected dose of superbike-sourced power. Developed and built in England, the V4 Cafe...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Modern Moped Concepts

The Moppe Apparatus TD-MP1 concept has been designed by Torkel Dohmers of the Doehmers Research Lab in Sweden as a Honda SS50-inspired moped that would deliver riders an ultra-modern take on the classic model. The bike is equipped with a series of cubic features including an angular body and seat...
CARS
cycleworld.com

White Motorcycle Concepts Unveils WMC300FR

Remember the WMC250EV electric land-speed record challenger that was revealed earlier this year? This is the second project from its creators, and it’s designed to show that the same aerodynamic thinking can work at real-world speeds as well as those beyond 200mph. Created by White Motorcycle Concepts, the WMC300FR couldn’t...
CARS
#Bike
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Racecar Concepts

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has unveiled the concept for the Nissan Ariya SIngle-Seater, a high-performance racecar with a sleek, futuristic design. The newly announced single-seater will be equipped with the brand's CMF-EV and e-4ORCE four-wheel-drive systems that implement a dual-motor setup capable of producing 389 BHP and 600 Nm of torque. This robust engine will be able to take drivers from speeds of 0 to 62 MPH in 5.1 seconds.
CARS
Maxim

Lego Launches BMW M1000RR Superbike Kit With 1,920 Pieces

The most extreme Beemer bike ever is getting the Lego Technic treatment. The first BMW Motorrad motorcycle from the marque’s M performance division is absolutely ludicrous—even in Lego form. Granted, the 1:5-scale M1000RR model from the Danish toy brand’s advanced Technic division is missing a 1000cc four-cylinder that...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Trunk-Friendly Electric Bikes

The conceptual 'PXID – A1' electric bike has been designed by Robin Feng of PXID Design as a transportation solution that would provide urbanites with the ability to get around in an ultra-efficient manner. The bike is characterized by its folding construction that would enable it to be stored in a trunk or apartment with ease to have it ready at a moment's notice. The bike is equipped with a monochrome digital display that keeps riders informed of battery levels, how much range they have left, their speed, the current gear that the bike is in and more.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Hygienic Car Concepts

Recently unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Hyundai SEVEN SUV is a concept electric vehicle that's more than just a "living room on wheels." Although outfitted with comfortable lounge chairs and a bench seat, the design also considers cleanliness at a time when it's top-of-mind for the average consumer.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

First Look: Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello Is the First Production Bike With Active Aerodynamics

Celebrating 100 years of operation in 2021, Moto Guzzi decided to not just give themselves a new factory in the province of Mandello del Lario in northern Italy, but to introduce the first production motorcycle to feature adaptive aerodynamics. The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello features slight shape-shifting capabilities owed to wind deflectors mounted on the sides of the gas tank. These adjust their position depending on the speed and riding mode selected. The design ensures air pressure on the rider is reduced by a claimed 22 percent, numbers normally reserved for much larger touring motorcycles with wider fairings, while allowing...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ducati Premieres its Off-Road Motorcycle, DesertX

Ducati has officially revealed its new DesertX off-road motorcycle, a robust and stylish offering inspired by the Dakar Rally and Enduro motorcycles of the 80s, following a widespread positive response to its concept model in 2019. The DesertX utilizes an all-new steel trellis chassis and is fitted with a 21-inch...
CARS
Shropshire Star

BMW releases striking Concept XM

New design gives a glimpse of firm’s upcoming performance SUV. BMW has unveiled a new model that previews an upcoming performance SUV from its M brand – the Concept XM. The production model – badged XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It’ll arrive as BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the legendary M1.
CARS
Robb Report

This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
TrendHunter.com

New Normal Camera Concepts

This Nikon Coolpix 100 remake is a multifunctional camera solution for consumers to utilize in the new normal for teleconferencing, while also keeping a focus on their lifestyle needs. The camera maintains a compact design that puts an expansive display in the focus along with laser focus and an impressive flash to make it great for daily vlogging or travel content capturing. The device works with an accompanying dock to be held in position when partaking in a video call or recording a video for social media to maximize compatibility with modern consumer lifestyles.
ELECTRONICS
gamefreaks365.com

The Shapeshifter 2 Kickstarter campaign is a rousing success

Exceeding more than 1000% of the main goal, The Shapeshifter 2 Kickstarter campaign is a total success. GreenBoy Games announces that the Kickstarter campaign for The ShapeShifter 2 has been a complete success, reaching more than 1105% of the original goal thanks to more than 730 backers who are fans of retro video games. The Shapeshifter 2 is a game made by Dana and the second installment of the confirmed Shapeshifter trilogy for the original Nintendo Game Boy.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

BMW Concept XM: a Motorsport revolution

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.
CARS
Polygon

BattleSage redefines the concept of ‘fast travel’

Sometimes the smallest of teams can make the grandest of worlds. Tovenaar Games is only two people, but in their game, BattleSage, you’ll zoom through its stunning world at a dizzying pace. The style is reminiscent of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the animation style of Studio Ghibli. In BattleSage, you’ll get fly through the skies alongside giant air blimps and the rest of its magical world.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Crafting Kits

For those looking for a hobby or a gift for someone who wants to start a new one, 'Sculpd' makes pottery easy and makes the perfect gift with its ‘Christmas Pottery Gift Collection.’. Consumers can pick from various kits like the ‘Pottery Starter Bundle - Pastel,’ ‘Sculpd Pottery Kit,’ ‘Festive...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Branded Mountainous Outposts

MTN DEW Outpost is a new destination at Doe Mountain outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee and the soda brand is looking to appoint a ranger to help nature lovers embrace more of the great outdoors. MTN DEW is supporting mountain activities in the area with thousands of acres of expanded trails and a brand-new archery course.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Black Dye Streetwear

New York-based streetwear label Noah has announced the launch of a new sustainable fashion initiative called 'NOT DEAD YET!,' an upcycling project the sees the brand restore its unsold items with new graphics, using black dyes from the Kyoto Montsuki Company. Rather than marking down the price of these previously...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

