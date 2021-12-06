ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' David Johnson: Back to G League

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Raptors transferred Johnson to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate

Johnson (illness/thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle notes that the Texans elected not to hold a practice Wednesday with several players (including Johnson) under the weather. Per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston, the running back visited the medical tent this past Sunday against the Jets after limping off the field, but he was able to return to the game. We'll operate under the assumption that Johnson's listed thigh issue is related to that. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would put him on track to play this weekend against the Colts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Uncertain for Sunday

Johnson (illness/thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. Though the questionable tag implies a player has a 50-50 shot at playing come game day, Johnson's inability to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday isn't a promising sign that he'll suit up. A final call on Johnson's status will come when the Texans unveil their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In Houston's first game without both Mark Ingram (traded to New Orleans) and Phillip Lindsay (waived), Johnson (10 carries, three targets) and Rex Burkhead (12 carries, three targets) had a near-even split of the backfield touches in the team's Week 12 loss to the Jets, though Burkhead outsnapped Johnson by a 35-20 margin. If Johnson can't go Sunday, Burkhead would likely be in store for a larger share of the bye, though Royce Freeman could still be involved in the game plan as a secondary option out of the backfield.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Not expected to play

Johnson (illness/thigh), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson didn't practice in any fashion this week while battling flu symptoms and a thigh injury, leaving the Texans pessimistic that he'll be ready to suit up Sunday. Officially confirmation on Johnson's status will arrive 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Texans release their inactive list. If Johnson is in fact out, Rex Burkhead would likely pick up additional work as the clear top option in the Houston backfield.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors 905#The G League#Wizards
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy