ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return: Will It Be in Hawkeye? She-Hulk? Or a Movie?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago

Another year, another round of Daredevil speculation.

Last December at this time, a rumor made the rounds saying that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as the sightless superhero Daredevil in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, which has since been titled Spider-Man: No Way Home and will swing into theaters on Dec. 17. (At the time, Cox waved off that rumor, saying “it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”)

Now, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige himself is the flames anew, telling Cinema Blend that Cox and only Cox would play Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in any new projects, while also hinting that such an encore is in fact on the books.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said, as cryptic as ever. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Marvel’s Daredevil — the first of the “street-level heroes” to be brought to live-action, small-screen life by Netflix — was cancelled after three seasons in November 2018. As our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows ( Jessica Jones , Iron Fist and Luke Cage included) had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”

Well, it has now been three full years.

But where will Daredevil resurface? The first Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser got the tinfoil hats fired up, with some claiming to have spied Cox’s arm in an NYPD interrogation room scene.

More recently, the third episode of Disney+’s Hawkeye introduced, albeit unseen, the “uncle” of the Maya Lopez/Echo character — and in the comic books, Maya’s adoptive father of sorts was Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin aka Daredevil’s recurring adversary. Daredevil alum Vincent D’Onofrio has only added to that speculation with a series of cryptic tweets, while Maya’s uncle’s “chuckle” sure sounded like D’Onofrio. If Kingpin in fact turns up as Maya’s boss, can The Man Without Fear be far behind?

Of course She-Hulk is due to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and it would make sense that Tatiana Maslany’s titular Jennifer Walters travels in the same circles as fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock.

What’s your take on Feige’s tease? Is it simply a last-minute heads-up that Daredevil will in fact cross paths with New York-based Spider-Man? Or will Cox’s costumed crimefighter instead stick to the small screen?

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Hawkeye Directors Talk Maya Lopez's 'Superpower,' Trick Arrows and a 'Great' Tracksuit Mafia Story Ahead

When it comes to Hawkeye’s Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox), who is both deaf and an amputee, directing duo Bert and Bertie say the skilled Native American assassin uses her disabilities as sources of strength in the Disney+ series. “That’s her superpower,” the directors tell TVLine. “Everything that she’s learned in life comes from what we see as a disability… but that’s the reason she kicks ass.” Rather than hide Cox’s prosthetic leg, the directors say they made it a part of Maya’s character. “It was like, ‘Oh, that can actually add to the superhuman nature of [Maya].’ She’s a...
MOVIES
TVLine

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Son Died of Brain Cancer — Watch Video

A devastated Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that he lost his infant son Zen to brain cancer over the weekend. He was five months old. Zen, born June 23, was the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. On his eponymous daytime talk show, the Masked Singer host explained that Zen had been diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus — which, per the Mayo Clinic, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain” — before it was eventually discovered that he had a malignant tumor which required immediate surgery. A shunt was inserted in his head — “a tube that would go...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

'Zatima' of Tyler Perry's Sistas Get BET+ Spinoff, to Premiere in 2022

There’s no stopping Sistas lovebirds Zac and Fatima now. The fan favorites are getting their own spinoff on BET+, and it is titled, you guessed it, Tyler Perry’s Zatima.   The streaming network and Tyler Perry Studios announced the spinoff order on Wednesday, as well a 2022 premiere for as the 10-episode dramatic comedy in which Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett reprise their roles as Zac and Fatima, two romantics hoping to make their budding relationship last. Zatima is the writer/director/executive producer Perry’s second spinoff for BET’s streaming hub. The first was Ruthless, an offshoot of Tyler Perry’s The Oval that followed a...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Hulk
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield Hug In Historic Spider-Man Meeting

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland -- but that doesn't mean the two can't get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night's GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daredevil#She Hulk#Nypd#The Maya Lopez Echo
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals if He Would Return for More Thor Movies

While seminal Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he'll be back as long as they'll have him. The Asgardian is prepped to be getting his fourth standalone film with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but given how many other original characters from the franchise have seemingly made a permanent exit, he also admitted that he sees Marvel Studios shifting away from the importance of Thor going forward.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Will Never Watch Again

In a matter of hours, Jeremy Renner will finally make it so each of the original Avengers has had their own solo franchise. Renner, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, will star in Hawkeye on Disney+, as the first two episodes of the series premiere on Wednesday. Despite being part of Hollywood's biggest franchise—and even in light of getting his own show—there's one Marvel flick Renner refuses to watch, for arguably the most heartbreaking of reasons.
MOVIES
Collider

Charlie Cox Will Play Daredevil in the MCU, Kevin Feige Confirms

Making as concrete a statement as he ever has, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to CinemaBlend that actor Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in any future appearance of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes on the heels of long-standing rumors about Cox’s return in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye viewing figures trail WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki

Having been starved of new content throughout 2020 thanks to the COVID pandemic, Marvel fans have had a veritable feast served up this year as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe belatedly got underway with WandaVision kicking off a packed film and television slate consisting of four movies and five TV series – the last of which, Hawkeye, got underway on Disney+ last week.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy