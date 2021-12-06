Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return: Will It Be in Hawkeye? She-Hulk? Or a Movie?

Another year, another round of Daredevil speculation.

Last December at this time, a rumor made the rounds saying that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as the sightless superhero Daredevil in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, which has since been titled Spider-Man: No Way Home and will swing into theaters on Dec. 17. (At the time, Cox waved off that rumor, saying “it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”)

Now, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige himself is the flames anew, telling Cinema Blend that Cox and only Cox would play Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in any new projects, while also hinting that such an encore is in fact on the books.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said, as cryptic as ever. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Marvel’s Daredevil — the first of the “street-level heroes” to be brought to live-action, small-screen life by Netflix — was cancelled after three seasons in November 2018. As our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows ( Jessica Jones , Iron Fist and Luke Cage included) had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”

Well, it has now been three full years.

But where will Daredevil resurface? The first Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser got the tinfoil hats fired up, with some claiming to have spied Cox’s arm in an NYPD interrogation room scene.

More recently, the third episode of Disney+’s Hawkeye introduced, albeit unseen, the “uncle” of the Maya Lopez/Echo character — and in the comic books, Maya’s adoptive father of sorts was Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin aka Daredevil’s recurring adversary. Daredevil alum Vincent D’Onofrio has only added to that speculation with a series of cryptic tweets, while Maya’s uncle’s “chuckle” sure sounded like D’Onofrio. If Kingpin in fact turns up as Maya’s boss, can The Man Without Fear be far behind?

Of course She-Hulk is due to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and it would make sense that Tatiana Maslany’s titular Jennifer Walters travels in the same circles as fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock.

What’s your take on Feige’s tease? Is it simply a last-minute heads-up that Daredevil will in fact cross paths with New York-based Spider-Man? Or will Cox’s costumed crimefighter instead stick to the small screen?