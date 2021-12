Huobi and SHI community will track the stolen funds in BitMart hack. The hack shows the need for advanced security measures on platforms. The activities of the illicit actors in the sector have shown no signs of abating as they continue to reinforce and try to steal funds from individuals and exchanges. Over the weekend, News broke out that BitMart succumbed to a hot wallet compromise. According to the details of the hack, the hackers compromised the platform on Ethereum and a Binance Smart Chain and made away with $200 million in diverse assets. Reacting to the BitMart hack, the communities of Huobi and SHIB have promised to lend a helping hand to the exchange.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO