ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How TikTok reads your mind

By Ben Smith, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This system means that watch time is key. The algorithm tries to get people addicted rather than giving them what they really want.”. There are four main goals for TikTok’s algorithm: “user value,” “long-term user value,” “creator value,” and “platform value.”. That set of goals is drawn from a...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

It’s time for Facebook to end

It’s no coincidence that the best film from the 2010s was — according to Quentin Tarantino and myself — David Fincher’s “The Social Network.” At the time, the movie’s depiction of the protagonist, Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg), seemed a bit over-the-top. Today it feels like they held back. The inherent evils of Zuckerberg’s monstrosity have been evident for years; a solution cannot be delayed any longer.
INTERNET
Daily Targum

Beware of ‘Meta’: Mark Zuckerberg's vision for social media is concerning

“Metaverse” is not just some buzzword in the headlines of articles you’ll never read or captions of funny Twitter memes that jest at the eerily reptilian nature of Mark Zuckerberg. The metaverse is a “virtual world” where our digital avatars will interact as an extension of ourselves, whether it be...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Social Media Apps#Data Monetization#Chinese
The New Yorker

The Science of Mind Reading

One night in October, 2009, a young man lay in an fMRI scanner in Liège, Belgium. Five years earlier, he’d suffered a head trauma in a motorcycle accident, and since then he hadn’t spoken. He was said to be in a “vegetative state.” A neuroscientist named Martin Monti sat in the next room, along with a few other researchers. For years, Monti and his postdoctoral adviser, Adrian Owen, had been studying vegetative patients, and they had developed two controversial hypotheses. First, they believed that someone could lose the ability to move or even blink while still being conscious; second, they thought that they had devised a method for communicating with such “locked-in” people by detecting their unspoken thoughts.
SCIENCE
dexerto.com

How to unfollow someone on TikTok

If you want to cut down your ‘following’ section on TikTok because your feed is getting too busy, unfollowing their account is a very simple process. Over the past couple of years, short-form video platform TikTok has exploded in popularity, with millions of new users joining the app to see what the hype is all about.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Week

How Facebook's metaverse could change your life

Twenty-five years ago, the internet was still a novelty accessed through a slow dial-up modem that tied up the landline phone you relied on for communication. Fifteen years ago, Facebook was just opening its social network to anyone 13 and older, and 10 years ago it was still a private tech startup on the verge of an IPO.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Data Security
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
techxplore.com

Viral videos copy news channels to spread disinformation

From Mali to Australia, low-cost YouTube videos that mimic serious news channels have become a key tool for spreading disinformation and monetising clickbait in multiple languages. Unlike so-called "deepfakes", which use sophisticated technologies to subtly manipulate audiovisual content and make it seem as realistic as possible, these formats are cheaply...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Seeking Alpha

Snapchat: Is It The Next Facebook Or MySpace

Snap is at a crossroads, the same crossroad that multiple large social networks have been through before. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is a $75 billion social network company, that's seen a variety of both strong stock performance and underperformance recently. The stock is done 40% over the last 3 months, however, it's also up more than 70% over the last 5-years. As we'll see throughout this article, as the company attempts to manage growth, we expect it to generate strong cash flow.
INTERNET
NBC News

'Magic dirt': How the internet fueled, and defeated, the pandemic's weirdest MLM

The social media posts started in May: photos and videos of smiling people, mostly women, drinking Mason jars of black liquid, slathering black paste on their faces and feet, or dipping babies and dogs in tubs of the black water. They tagged the posts #BOO and linked to a website that sold a product called Black Oxygen Organics.
Axios

Social platforms say it's hard to tell which users are kids

Tech giants including Instagram are calling for Congress' help in figuring out just how old their users actually are. Why it matters: In order to create child-friendly experiences, online platforms need to identify which users are actually children. Driving the news: Instagram head Adam Mosseri became the latest industry leader...
INTERNET
Axios

Instagram on the defense

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, came to Capitol Hill yesterday with a message for senators: his company could and will do better in protecting teens. He was defending the social media app from growing bipartisan backlash over its reported potential harmful impact on teens, especially girls. Plus, creating a...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Meta Messenger head to leave company in 2022

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Messenger head Stan Chudnovsky, who is also leading the integration of the social media network’s messaging apps, will leave the company in 2022. Chudnovsky joined Meta, formerly known as Facebook, over seven years ago as product head for messaging. He was...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
enplugged.com

How To Make and Edit TikTok Videos

The TikTok program makes it effortless for users to produce and edit their videos. You have to get familiar with several attributes, but all of these are simple to comprehend and employ. You may either capture a movie” on the fly” from inside the TikTok program or pick a film...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Windows Club

How to use TikTok in browser on PC

TikTok was undoubtedly one of the most popular social media networks online but it was mainly built for the mobile operating system. PC users had no option to access the service through the browser until BlueStacks offered a workaround for the problem. Let us see how to use TikTok on a Windows PC to make your day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy