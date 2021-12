If the Supreme Court effectively nullifies Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that enshrined the right to an abortion, people seeking the procedure may lose access altogether depending where they live in the US.The prospect is no longer hypothetical. On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court heard a case regarding Mississippi’s law that bans most abortions after banning most abortions after 15 weeks. Depending on how the court rules, it is entirely possible that Roe v Wade could be struck down. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights research organisation, if Roe were to be weakened or...

