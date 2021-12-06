ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Disney Channel

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PA349_0dFMT60b00

There will be no third season for Gabby Duran & The Unsittables . Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons.

“Last May, we wrapped production on Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. It has a really terrific cast and talented producers who safely made a second season during a pandemic,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in statement.

All 41 episodes have premiered on Disney Channel U.S. A batch of episodes will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8 making all 41 episodes available to view on the streaming service.

The cancellation was first revealed by series stars Nathan Lovejoy, who played Principal Swift, and Callan Farris, who portrayed Jeremy, Gabby’s first babysitting assignment, on Instagram. Both gave a heartfelt thank you to cast, creators, writers and crew. You can read their posts in full below.

“Some of you wanted to know if there’s a s3 coming. Alas, there is not,” wrote Lovejoy. “What a ride it’s been though and thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life.”

Farris, wrote: “And just like that, the show is over. Gabby Duran and the Unsittables was an experience I’ll never forget. I’m so thankful I got to be part of it.”

Co-written by Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder, the live-action comedy was based on the novel by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners. It focused on Gabby Duran, played by Kylie Cantrall, who constantly feels like she’s living in the shadows of her uber-polished, successful mother and whip-smart younger sister. She finally finds her moment to shine when she inadvertently lands an out-of-this-world job to babysit an unruly group of very important extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on Earth with their families, disguised as everyday kids. Fearless and unapologetically bold, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo and Valery Ortiz also starred.

Alber and Snyder executive produced alongside Joe Nussbaum. Gabby Duran & the Unsittables was produced by Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nathan Lovejoy (@nathan_lovejoy)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Callan Farris (@therealcallanfarris)

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons By Peacock

There will be no fifth season for A.P. Bio. Peacock has canceled the comedy starring Glenn Howerton after four seasons, the final two seasons on the NBCU streaming service. Series creator Mike O’Brien revealed the news via Twitter, and Peacock confirmed it. “I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” he wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Facts Of Life’ & ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Next Up For ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’; First Stars, Premiere Date Set

ABC has pulled back the curtain on the third installment of its Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise. Jimmy Kimmel announced on his late-night show Thursday that the 90-minute special will re-create episodes of comedies Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life. The live event will air at from 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The cast for the Diff’rent Strokes re-do is intriguing: John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is Arnold, Damon Wayans embodies Willis, and Ann Dowd portrays Mrs. Garrett. The Facts of Life cast is TBA. Live Before a Studio Audience‘s executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple TV+; Maisha Closson Joins As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of mystery anthology series Truth Be Told, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, with Maisha Closson (Claws, How To Get Away with Murder) coming on board as executive producer and showrunner. Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons, remains an executive producer for Season 3 of the series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The anthology, which tells a different story each season, stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Dollface: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface is returning next year. Hulu has announced that season two of the comedy series created by Jordan Weiss will launch in February. The first season of 10 episodes was released back in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Cantrall
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Why was 'Y: The Last Man' canceled after just one season?

Q • I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons. Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up?. A • The drama fell...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NME

‘Pen15’ to end after season two

The creators of Hulu comedy Pen15 have confirmed that the second season will be its last. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who also star in the show as 13-year-old versions of themselves, are due to appear in the remaining episodes of season two from December 3, before the show draws to a close.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Disney Plus officially cancels the Turner & Hooch series

Turner & Hooch fans we have sad news from Disney Plus! It turns out that the adventures of Scott and Hooch will not continue for a second season. According to Collider, Disney Plus pulled the plug on the series after it failed to garner the level of interest that they hoped for from the franchise. After they revealed that Scott Turner Sr., who was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the original film of the same name, it felt like the series may have had an uphill battle to climb to get people to stick around.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Disney Channel U S
geekspin

Will there be a season 2 of Turner & Hooch on Disney+?

Turner & Hooch won’t be returning for a season 2 on Disney+. A continuation of the 1989 film of the same name, Turner & Hooch debuted last July and wrapped up its 12-episode freshman run last October with a cliffhanger, teasing a potential second season. However, ComicBook.com reported earlier this week that the streaming service has opted not to renew the buddy cop series for a second season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Abbott Elementary: Season Two? Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV SERIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Drake and Josh' 17 years later

"Drake and Josh" aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. Drake Bell and Josh Peck started on "The Amanda Show," and they're still working in the industry. Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor went on to star on the Nickelodeon show "iCarly." Drake Bell began working on television years before "Drake...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Authority

Why are your favorite streaming TV shows canceled after one season?

A look at how streamers make quick calls just as a show is getting interesting. TV has been fundamentally changed by the advent of streaming. It’s not just that cable providers are scrambling to keep subscribers. The basic structure of shows is changing, and the economic models that once determined if something was a hit or not just aren’t relevant now. A show can start trending in its third season once audiences binge their way through earlier episodes. So why are so many streaming TV shows canceled after one season? And why are streamers so eager to make that call?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Office’: Freeform Acquires Non-Exclusive Rights To NBC Comedy

The Office is heading to Freeform. The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022. Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom Media Networks will continue with a non-exclusive window through 2025. Freeform will air two marathons over New Year’s weekend, starting with a countdown of the 30 best episodes, as determined by fans, followed by a second marathon of episodes that are cast favorites. The deal will see a shakeup...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Naomi’: Stephanie March Joins Cast Of The CW Superhero Series As Recurring

Stephanie March has joined the cast of the CW’s upcoming series Naomi, alongside star Kaci Walfall. The series comes from Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney Cancelling "FX on Hulu" Brand

One of the first and most experimental elements of the Disney/Fox acquisition is officially no more. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that the FX on Hulu branding is officially dead on the streaming service. All titles that were previously under the banner, including previous "FX on Hulu" shows and existing FX content, will now just bear FX branding beginning this month. The change is reportedly to create more consistent branding across Disney's worldwide streaming services, which include Hulu in America, Star Plus in Latin America, and Disney+ in additional territories.
BUSINESS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy