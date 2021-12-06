ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Acquires Riyadh-Based Producer Last Scene Films

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Telfaz11 , the Saudi Arabian production and finance company, has struck a deal to acquire Riyadh-based producer Last Scene Films .

Founded in 2017 by Mohammed Alhamoud, Last Scene Films has produced the short films Silah and Ertidad , which both travelled to international festivals, while its debut feature Last Visit (2019), directed by Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan, became the first Arab film selected at the East of the West Competition in the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Jury Award at the 2019 Marrakech International Film Festival.

Wael Abumansour joined the company as an executive producer in 2020 and has been developing a wide range of genre-focused films including Four Acts of Disruption , which won development funding from the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Alhamoud and Abumansour will now join the fold at Telfaz11, reporting to CEO Alaa Fadan. They will continue to oversee the day-to-day of Last Scene Films’ development and production slate, which will now scale up, as well as running Telfaz11’s film festival strategy.

“It has always been part of our mission to be catalysts to the local creative culture while being at the forefront of producing new and fresh Saudi content with massive local appeal and relevance to local culture,” said Fadan. “With our current strategy to expand and focus our offering in the film and premium content space, we believe that the Last Scene transaction will support us in accelerating our mission and creating long-term value for the company and its shareholders.”

Last Scene Films executive producer Wael Abumansour added, “It’s an ambitious time for Saudi cinema and we’re thrilled to join this exciting journey with Telfaz11 creative team and authentic voice.”

Founder Mohammed Alhamoud added, “Alaa and the Telfaz11 team have built one of the most iconic content brands in this region. I’m thrilled to join the company and look forward to many successful creative endeavors together.”

Telfaz11 previously struck a deal with Netflix to develop and produce a slate of eight films for the service.

Related
Deadline

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Will Not Play In Saudi Arabia, UAE & Other Parts Of Middle East

EXCLUSIVE: Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story is due to begin international box office rollout on Wednesday this week, but it will not be heading to movie theaters in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar or the UAE, Deadline has learned. While an official reason has not been made public, the situation is believed to be related to the character called Anybodys. The Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the classic musical was submitted across the Middle East region, but Saudi Arabia and Kuwait did not approve distribution certificates while censors in the other markets listed above requested that cuts be made....
MOVIES
Deadline

Saudi Arabia Film Commission Unveils Strategy To Establish Country As Global Film Hub

As Saudi Arabia gears up for the Red Sea Film Festival next week – its first ever film festival –, the country’s film commission has announced a set of key pillars and initiatives that aim to establish the country as a “world-class film hub with a target to build an industry with a revenue of $500M.” As part of the push, a new Saudi Film Institute is set to be launched, which will be dedicated to film production and professional training in cinema as well as wider creative technical skills such as sound engineering and animation. This will be dovetailed by...
WORLD
Deadline

Gerard Butler Action Movie ‘Kandahar’ Begins Filming In Saudi Arabia; Ali Fazal & Navid Negahban Join Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has begun in Saudi Arabia on Gerard Butler action movie Kandahar, which becomes the first big-budget U.S. feature to shoot in the country’s touted AlUla region. Produced by John Wick outfit Thunder Road Films and Capstone, Kandahar reunites Butler with his Greenland and Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. Butler stars as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down. Joining the cast are Victoria & Abdul...
WORLD
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Scorsese producer to make first Hollywood movie funded by NFTs

The executive producer behind blockbusters including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is to make Hollywood’s first feature film funded entirely by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with a promise that those who invest will get a share of any profits and meet the stars of the production. Niels Juul, who has set up...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Ranveer Singh’s ”83′ to Close Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival – Global Bulletin

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival (Dec. 6-15), the kingdom’s first full fledged international film event, will close with the world premiere of Kabir Khan‘s Bollywood cricket-themed film “’83.” The film tells the true story of the underdog Indian men’s cricket team led by Kapil Dev, played by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, which defeated reigning champions the West Indies at the 1983 World Cup finals.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Haifaa al Mansour on Saudi Arabia’s Historic Red Sea Film Festival: “It’s a Proud Moment”

The first ever Red Sea Film Festival in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah kicks off the evening of Dec. 6, no small feat for a country that only opened its first cinema after a 35-year ban less than four years ago. While the Red Sea Film Festival, originally due to launch in March 2020 but pushed back due to the pandemic, can’t claim to be the Saudi Arabia’s first film festival (that honor goes to the Saudi Film Festival, which had to operate in the shadows when it first launched in 2008), it’s undoubtedly the kingdom’s first major, full-fledged global...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Saudi Arabia
Screendaily

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival launches defining first edition

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) opens in the country’s second-largest city of Jeddah on Monday evening (December 6), opening with Joe Wright’s musical Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the title role. Wright is expected to attend the opening ceremony, taking place in a specially constructed outdoor...
WORLD
Deadline

Francis Ford Coppola Boards Haitian Oscar Entry ‘Freda’ As Executive Producer, Will Spearhead Awards Push

Five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola has joined Freda — the Haitian Oscar entry marking the narrative feature debut of actor, singer and documentarian Gessica Généus — as an executive producer. He will spearhead an awards-season push for the pic, which is only the second Haitian film to be submitted to the Academy Awards’ International Feature category. “Freda is the kind of cinematic experience I value most: a journey into a way of life not normally accessible to me, providing insight about the real people who live in it. Gessica Généus’ film is an unforgettable jewel told with simple eloquence, beautifully...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ubisoft Appoints Jordan Cohen As Senior Director Of European Live-Action Film And Television

EXCLUSIVE: Ubisoft Film & Television announced today that it has appointed Jordan Cohen as Senior Director of European Live-Action Film and Television. In his new role, he will oversee the creative development and production of the company’s European-based film and television projects, made for a global audience. He will be based in Paris, reporting to the film and television group in Los Angeles. “Ubisoft is a global company with internationally known IP, so it’s a natural fit to expand our team and focus on creating live-action content for the pan-European market,” said Margaret Boykin, Vice President, Ubisoft Film & Television. “We’re thrilled to...
BUSINESS
AFP

From cinema ban to film festival: Saudi rolls out red carpet

Less than four years after lifting a ban on cinemas, Saudi Arabia is to host its first major film festival from Monday as it eyes a lucrative new industry. Movie houses were barred for decades until April 2018, but over the next 10 days, actors and directors will tread the red carpet at Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival. The festival starts a day after Jeddah hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix, also an attempt to portray Saudi Arabia in a different light. It will showcase 138 long and short films from 67 countries in more than 30 languages.
WORLD
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Festival Day 1: What’s It Like Traveling To Saudi Arabia’s First Ever Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  The Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 6-15) kicks off tonight in Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah with Joe Wright’s Cyrano and while the festival has already drummed up a lot of conversation in the international film industry, what is it really like travelling to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever film festival? There’s no...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Sets Eligible Films In Animated, Documentary & International Feature Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories. The Academy lists 26 pics are eligible in the Animated Feature category and 138 for Documentary Feature. Also, 93 countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration for International Feature Film, with Somalia being the lone first-time entrant this year. See the full lists here. Shortlists for the International and Documentary categories will be revealed on December 21. Some of the films have not yet had their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Vox Cinemas To Produce 25 Arabic Features In Next Five Years; CEO Talks ‘West Side Story’ Ban: “Censorship Is A Reality In This Place”

Vox Cinemas, the Middle East’s largest exhibition chain, has unveiled an ambitious plan to produce 25 Arabic movies in the next five years. The announcement was made at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where Vox Cinemas is the exclusive cinema partner. Vox Cinemas, which is owned by Emirati businessman and retail mogul Majid Al Futtaim, says the move is part of the company’s wider commitment to boost homegrown film production and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission’s recently launched strategy to develop the country’s burgeoning cinema sector. As part of the initiative, Vox Cinemas will continue to support...
MOVIES
Deadline

Film AlUla’s Stephen Strachan On Region’s Production Push & Why Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Transformation Is “Opening It Up To The World”

Since Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year-old religion related ban on cinema in 2017, the country has been ramping up its efforts to attract local and international productions to come and shoot in the region. Film AlUla is playing a major part in the government’s Vision 3030 plan to modernize the country. Established in early 2020 by the country’s Royal Commission, the agency’s mandate is to promote filming in this untouched northwest region of KSA, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, and develop a film-friendly ecosystem to support incoming projects. The first major project to shoot in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kino Lorber Hires Indie Distribution Veteran George Schmalz

EXCLUSIVE: North American arthouse distributor Kino Lorber has hired indie cinema veteran George Schmalz as Director, Theatrical Sales & Business. Schmalz will be responsible for overseeing the Kino Lorber Repertory label and will report to the company’s Senior VP of Theatrical and Non-Theatrical Distribution & Acquisitions, Wendy Lidell. Schmalz has previously worked in production (Kovarova, Wormwood Films); exhibition (Landmark Theatres); VOD (Sundance Now, Shudder); theatrical on demand (Gathr); crowdfunding (Kickstarter); and distribution (Oscilloscope Laboratories, Metrograph Pictures, Dekanalog). Upcoming Kino Lorber repertory releases include a package of six films by Hungarian director Miklós Jancsó restored in 4K by the Hungarian National Film Archive, Deborah...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

