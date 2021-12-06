ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man accused of secret peeping arrested in High Point

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of secret peeping was arrested in High Point on Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to an apartment on the southeast section of the city when they were told about a person trying to break in through a window.

Once on scene, officers found 41-year-old Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti who was naked from
the waist down and had been performing acts of self-gratification while peeping into the residence of
20-year-old women, the release says.

Pelleriti was arrested, processed and taken to the jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond for
indecent exposure and secret peeping.

