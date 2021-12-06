ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwyne, PA

In Addition to Putting Out Fires, Volunteer Firefighters at Gladwyne Fire Company Are Experts at Selling Christmas Trees

Image and caption via WHYY.

The holiday season is in full swing at the Gladwyne Fire Company, where volunteer firefighters are currently busy selling Christmas trees to community members, writes Kenny Cooper for the WHYY.

Like many other suburban volunteer troops, Gladwyne Fire Company has been finding new ways to earn the indispensable funding necessary to keep it running.

The company received around 1,200 trees ahead of Thanksgiving, and then rolled up their sleeves and got busy immediately. They started advertising on social media to spread the word.

“Our first day was the day after Thanksgiving, where we went online selling, and we’re a week into it,” said Andy Block, deputy chief of operations. “And we’re about halfway through those trees.”

The firefighters are all active in the sales process, guiding customers through the available selection, trimming branches, and loading purchased trees on top of cars.

Even Rowdy, the firehouse Dalmatian, gets to participate as an eager customer greeter.

The sale also serves to get people interested in joining the company, which is of key importance as fire companies throughout the state are struggling with a shortage of volunteers.

Read more about the Gladwyne Fire Company in the WHYY.

