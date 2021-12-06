ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiction Contest Week Concludes on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week CIMSEC ran the top 10 stories submitted to the USNI-CIMSEC Fiction Contest. The top finishers were ultimately selected by our esteemed panel of judges, which included August Cole, David Weber, Larry Bond, Kathleen McGinnis, Peter Singer, and Ward Carroll. Authors explored future hypotheticals of maritime security and...

