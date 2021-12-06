Accused shoplifter douses Walmart workers with bear spray, Colorado police say

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man accused of releasing bear spray inside a Walmart in Greeley over the weekend has been identified as Vince Pacheco. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Vince Joe Pacheco (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Police say that Pacheco deployed a canister of bear spray at Walmart employees on Sunday after they attempted to detain the man for shoplifting. He is accused of deploying the spray during a struggle with three employees, and then the bear spray can struck a fourth employee in the head and the can burst open, contaminating the entire store. Police say the store, located at 920 47th Avenue in Greeley, was evacuated as officers searched the building for Pacheco. It was later determined that he got into a vehicle and drove away. Firefighters were still on scene hours later trying to clear the store of the chemical agent. Pacheco faces a number of charges including robbery and assault.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO