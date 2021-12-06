ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Accused shoplifter douses Walmart workers with bear spray, Colorado police say

By Don Sweeney
Merced Sun-Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accused shoplifter doused four Walmart workers trying to detain him with bear spray, forcing the store to evacuate, Colorado police reported. The 29-year-old man, who escaped in the chaos Sunday, Dec. 5, was later arrested, the Greeley Police Department said in a news release. The incident began...

www.mercedsunstar.com

