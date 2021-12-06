ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattack forces supermarket Spar to close some stores

By Danny Palmer
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyberattack has forced supermarket chain Spar to close some of its UK stores. The retailer, which has 2,600 locations in the UK, said it has been hit by what it describes as an "online attack", leaving some stores without the ability to take payments by card. "There has...

www.zdnet.com

