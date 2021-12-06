Skagit County reports 274 new cases of COVID-19 for past week

Skagit County Public Health reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

It marked the second consecutive week of fewer than 300 new cases. There were 206 new cases reported the previous week.

The past two weeks, however, have seen fewer reporting days.

While the county has typically updated its COVID-19 count Monday through Friday, it updated the count on only three days during the Thanksgiving week and on only four days last week.

The two weeks of fewer than 300 new cases follow a streak of 15 consecutive weeks with 300 or more cases.

The most recent 274 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.

Among the new cases reported, 188 were from positive PCR tests and 86 from positive antigen tests.

The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 included 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 36 new hospitalizations.

Through Dec. 4, the county has had 137 COVID-19 deaths and 760 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.