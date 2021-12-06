ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Skagit County reports 274 new cases of COVID-19 for past week

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
 2 days ago
Skagit County Public Health reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

It marked the second consecutive week of fewer than 300 new cases. There were 206 new cases reported the previous week.

The past two weeks, however, have seen fewer reporting days.

While the county has typically updated its COVID-19 count Monday through Friday, it updated the count on only three days during the Thanksgiving week and on only four days last week.

The two weeks of fewer than 300 new cases follow a streak of 15 consecutive weeks with 300 or more cases.

The most recent 274 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.

Among the new cases reported, 188 were from positive PCR tests and 86 from positive antigen tests.

The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 included 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 36 new hospitalizations.

Through Dec. 4, the county has had 137 COVID-19 deaths and 760 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

The Hill

Graham warns GOP about Trump's wrath on debt vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
