Military

Battlespace Awareness Tools Are Central to Fleet Readiness

By Guest Author
cimsec.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his book Fleet Tactics and Naval Operations, Capt.(ret) Wayne Hughes states: “At sea the essence of tactical success has been the first application of effective offensive force.”1 Capt. Hughes’ warfighting axiom – applying offensive force first – is the distinct advantage information warfare (IW) intends to deliver, and it is...

cimsec.org

USNI News

Back to the Fleet

In July, I was on a warship for the first time in almost two years when I rode USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) to the pier at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. For the bulk of the pandemic, the USNI News team and our contributors were forced to work remotely across the globe to tell the stories of the Sea Services without seeing ships, sailors or Marines with our own eyes.
NORFOLK, VA
realcleardefense.com

The Brain Is a Battlespace

“The most important six inches on the battlefield is between your ears.” – General James Mattis. Nothing could be more true today than this quip from the former U.S. Marine icon and former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis. In an age of pervasive information flows and global connectivity, our ability to process and validate information is vital to our national security. This raises an important issue in the current strategic competition between today’s great powers. The problem is two-fold; first, the United States and its partners and allies are under a relentless assault in the information sphere. Information is used as a weapon to weaken our resolve and confuse our responses. Second, it is an insidious assault below the headline horizon and thus not widely recognized or acknowledged by policymakers, let alone their constituents. To be more precise, the United States and its allies and partners—supporters of the liberal, rules-based world order—are under attack from determined authoritarian adversaries like China, Russia, and Salafist Jihadists that use information warfare intending to replace that world order with an alternative, authoritarian vision, and we are not defending ourselves.
MILITARY
cimsec.org

In the Same Boat: Integrating Naval Intelligence

In March 2020, the Commandant of the Marine Corps released Force Design 2030, the strategy outlining structural changes to the Marine Corps operating forces. It is intended to re-orient the Marine Corps towards its traditional role as a naval amphibious force working in tandem with the Navy to project power ashore, after two decades of expeditionary non-maritime campaigns. The major changes outlined in Force Design primarily deal with investment/divestment decisions for the Aviation and Ground Combat Elements, driven by the modern warfighting concepts articulated in the joint Navy and Marine Corps’ Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment, and the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.1 Force Design 2030 does not contain specific guidance for the Marine Corps Intelligence Community as it deals mostly with altering the structure of the major components of the operating forces to act as “a landward complement to Navy capabilities” through the provision of “mobile, low-signature sensors.”
MILITARY
cimsec.org

Sea Control 300 — A New Planning Model for Lower-Threshold Maritime Operations

Andrew Norris joins the program to discuss his proposal for re-imagining and improving the Navy’s planning process to more effectively plan and execute lower-threshold maritime security operations — a must-listen for maritime planners and those interested in maritime operational-level planning. Links. 1. “A New U.S. Planning Model for...
MILITARY
cimsec.org

Forging the Apex Predator: Unmanned Systems and SSN(X)

2041: USS Fluckey (SSN 812) Somewhere West of the Luzon Strait. Like wolves stalking in the night, the pack of autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) silently swam from USS Fluckey’s open torpedo tubes. In honor of its namesake, “The Galloping Ghost of the China Coast,” Fluckey silently hunted its prey. With the ability to command and control an integrated UUV swarm via underwater wireless communication systems, Fluckey could triangulate any contact in the 160-mile gap between Luzon and Taiwan while maintaining the mothership in a passive sonar posture. Its magazine of 50 weapon stows brimmed with MK-48 Mod 8 Torpedoes. 28 Maritime Strike Tomahawks glowed in the vertical launch system’s belly like dragon’s fire. With just one hull, the Galloping Ghost sealed the widest exit from the South China Sea. Any ship seeking passage would have to pass through the jaws of the Apex Predator of the undersea.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
Washington Times

New U.S. Navy sub takes on legendary name

The first USS New Jersey was a turn-of-the-century battleship that circumnavigated the globe for two years as part of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet.” The next was a World War II naval legend, earning nine battle stars in the Pacific theater before returning to service three more times over the next 50 years: in Korea, Vietnam and in the dying days of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
thedrive

Enlisted Pilots Operating Global Hawk Drones Could Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

Since 2017, noncommissioned ranks have also operated the RQ-4 drone, but that could soon change. The U.S. Air Force is poised to make a dramatic about-turn on its decision to have enlisted pilots 'fly' (it's a semi-autonomous system) RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drones. Four years into a much-heralded experiment to have noncommissioned ranks operate the high-flying unmanned aircraft systems, the service is now looking to return those enlisted pilots to other roles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Force Design 2030: Marine Corps divesting to meet the future threat

The U.S. Marine Corps has begun a multiyear process of divesting legacy equipment to increase force readiness, resiliency, mobility, and lethality to support the future operating environment around the globe. In his 2019 planning guidance, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger stated that the Corps must invest in...
MILITARY
Popular Science

The Air Force is testing a less awkward replacement for ‘piddle packs’

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly Patterson, left, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot, gives a thumbs up from the front seat with Capt. Gianna-Rose Acosta, 494th EFS weapons systems officer, in the back seat prior to takeoff Oct. 16, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S. Air Force has 916 active-duty female pilots, 391 active-duty female navigators and 262 active-duty female air battle managers. Senior Airman Cameron Otte/U.S. Air Force'Skydrate' offers new female- and male-specific devices that will make peeing during a mission more painless.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Virginian-Pilot

Navy’s Fleet Forces Command changes hands after “Old Salt” admiral is tapped to be nation’s No. 2 military officer

Adm. Chris Grady — just nominated to be the nation’s No. 2 military officer — turned over Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command to a new commander, Adm. Daryl Caudle, with a call to sailors to remember the determination that won World War II. Grady introduced the idea of the command as the Navy’s foundry where it forges readiness of its people and ships, submarines and aircraft, Caudle said, ...
NORFOLK, VA
Washington Times

No pay for National Guard troops who won't take COVID-19 vaccine, Austin says

National Guard troops refusing the COVID-19 vaccination won’t be paid for their drills or be excused from any training or duty conducted while under federal authority, according to a memo released Tuesday by the Pentagon. The memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin amounts to a shot across the bow...
MILITARY
cimsec.org

Any Clime and Place

First Lieutenant Liu, USMC, looked north out to sea toward the Luzon Strait. The sky was turning amber and orange as the sun sank toward the horizon. He knew Taiwan lay beyond the horizon 200 kilometers away. As he often did, he began to wonder what was happening there. As a platoon commander, he was not privy to strategic level actions. Even if he had had internet access, it would have been impossible to discern the truth from news sources, much less social media. Both sides were pushing as much deception as possible. Liu knew he probably wouldn’t find out until well after the war concluded, which, as far as he knew, could last for a very, very long time.
MILITARY

