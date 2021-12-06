Battlespace Awareness Tools Are Central to Fleet Readiness

“The most important six inches on the battlefield is between your ears.” – General James Mattis. Nothing could be more true today than this quip from the former U.S. Marine icon and former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis. In an age of pervasive information flows and global connectivity, our ability to process and validate information is vital to our national security. This raises an important issue in the current strategic competition between today’s great powers. The problem is two-fold; first, the United States and its partners and allies are under a relentless assault in the information sphere. Information is used as a weapon to weaken our resolve and confuse our responses. Second, it is an insidious assault below the headline horizon and thus not widely recognized or acknowledged by policymakers, let alone their constituents. To be more precise, the United States and its allies and partners—supporters of the liberal, rules-based world order—are under attack from determined authoritarian adversaries like China, Russia, and Salafist Jihadists that use information warfare intending to replace that world order with an alternative, authoritarian vision, and we are not defending ourselves.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO