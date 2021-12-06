US Department Of Labor Awards $2.6M To Provide Texas Military Members, Spouses Jobs

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced funding of $2,677,470 to the Texas Workforce Commission to provide workforce training services at Fort Hood and in seven counties to military service members and their spouses dislocated by delays caused by the pandemic.

The award is the initial release of a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $8,032,410 to retrain military members and their spouses as they transition to civilian employment. Annually, about 200,000 service members leave the military, according to the organization.

The department provides job training and other support to service members and their spouses as they transition to the civilian workforce. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the award will fund services for 1,054 dislocated participants due to higher-than-average demand at Fort Hood and in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, a Service Member Dislocated Worker Grant provides assistance in areas where the demand among dislocated service members and their spouses for employment and training activities exceeds the capacity of state and local resources. The department has awarded similar grants to help service members and their spouses in in Maryland and Washington, too.