ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Department Of Labor Awards $2.6M To Provide Texas Military Members, Spouses Jobs

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ph3X1_0dFMRO1g00

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced funding of $2,677,470 to the Texas Workforce Commission to provide workforce training services at Fort Hood and in seven counties to military service members and their spouses dislocated by delays caused by the pandemic.

The award is the initial release of a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $8,032,410 to retrain military members and their spouses as they transition to civilian employment. Annually, about 200,000 service members leave the military, according to the organization.

The department provides job training and other support to service members and their spouses as they transition to the civilian workforce. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the award will fund services for 1,054 dislocated participants due to higher-than-average demand at Fort Hood and in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, a Service Member Dislocated Worker Grant provides assistance in areas where the demand among dislocated service members and their spouses for employment and training activities exceeds the capacity of state and local resources. The department has awarded similar grants to help service members and their spouses in in Maryland and Washington, too.

Comments / 3

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC San Diego

Marine Vet Claimed to Be Disabled to Get VA Benefits, Prosecutors Say

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Spring Valley who falsely claimed he was disabled and defrauded the Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $183,000 was sentenced Monday to eight months in custody. Anthony Medrano, 42, submitted fraudulent claims to the Veterans Administration over the course of several years,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Thousands of military service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines

Thousands of active-duty service members have failed to comply with the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, raising the prospect that they will be forced to leave their positions or the military altogether. The vaccination deadline for active-duty members of the armed services has passed for the Air Force, Navy and...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

US Department Of Labor Finds Irving IT Company Violated Visa Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A US Dept. of Labor investigation found that an Irving IT company illegally withheld payments from an H-1B visa worker and recovered over $64,000 in wages. According to a US Dept. of Labor spokesperson, the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Cigniti Technologies Inc. hired...
IRVING, TX
thesunpapers.com

Virtua launches ‘Here to Serve’ program for military members

In an effort to better help and address medical needs and services for active-duty personnel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, Virtua Health has launched its Here to Serve program for military members and their families. The initiative, launched by the Marlton based health system, dedicates specific lines of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Labor#Bell Coryell Hamilton
mansionglobal.com

What Property Tax Benefits Exist for Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. What kind of property tax breaks are available to U.S. veterans?. A. Veterans of the U.S. military, particularly disabled veterans, are eligible for property tax relief in most municipalities. Take New...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
GovExec.com

Some Veterans Affairs Beneficiaries Will Receive Notification Letters Late Due to Printing Delays

At least one federal agency is experiencing printing and mailing delays due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. A vendor contracted by the Government Publishing Office that provides services for the Veterans Affairs Department is experiencing delays in printing and mailing notification letters to veterans and claimants about their benefits “due to supply chain and staffing shortages,” the VA announced on Tuesday. “The disruption may impact the ability of some claimants to meet required deadlines via written correspondence with VA.” As a result, the Veterans Benefits Administration is extending the deadline for certain claimants and forgoing adverse actions if they do not respond.
MILITARY
floridapolitics.com

Lawmakers propose prohibition on employer discrimination against military spouses

Unemployment and underemployment are long-standing issues for active-duty military spouses. Democratic Rep. Dan Daley is proposing legislation that would prohibit employer discrimination against military spouses. Under the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992, an employer may not discriminate against an applicant, or an employee, based on factors including race, religion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hometownsource.com

Honor a military member with an engraved block

Now is the time to honor a military member of your family with an engraved block on one of the reflective walls at the Veterans Memorial Park on Birch Street and Second Avenue South in Cambridge. Blocks are limited and the reflective walls may soon be filled. Thanksgiving or Christmas,...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
wydaily.com

DAV to Host Virtual Veteran Job Fair for Soldiers and Spouses

NATIONWIDE — The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary, a veteran oriented job recruitment board, will host a virtual job fair for U.S. Army veterans and their spouses on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new...
MILITARY
homecaremag.com

Recruiting Military Spouses for Homecare

Since our founding in 1999, service has been at the very core of SYNERGY HomeCare. As part of a relatively new industry called in-home care, we were committed even then to demonstrating how our service could help people live fuller, richer lives and provide them with the confidence to propel themselves forward.
POLITICS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy