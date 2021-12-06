ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyber attack hits Spar stores forcing some to close

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqwVS_0dFMRHqb00

A number of Spar convenience stores have been forced to shut after the retailer faced a cyber attack on its systems.

More than 300 stores have been affected by the attack, although not all have closed.

Those that remain open are only accepting cash due to debit and credit card payments not being able to operate.

The retailer said the attack had hit all of the company’s IT systems, including staff emails.

The IT outage first hit on Sunday and technicians have been working through the night trying to fix the problems.

Distribution partner James Hall & Company, which provides food to nearly 600 Spar sites across the north of England has also been hit, and its website is down.

Spar said: “We are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

“It is currently impacting stores’ ability to process card payments meaning that a number of Spar stores are currently closed to shoppers or only taking cash payments.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Video shows thieves swarm into an Oakland clothing store, the latest in a string of mass smash-and-grab attacks hitting California retailers

A gang of burglars plundered an Oakland clothing store Monday night. Security video from the raid shows at least 30 looters streaming into the store and ransacking it. It's the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs that are ransacking California stores. Security footage shows burglars streaming into a Bay Area...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bleepingcomputer.com

Hundreds of SPAR stores shut down, switch to cash after cyberattack

Approximately 330 SPAR shops in northern England face severe operational problems following a weekend cyberattack, forcing many stores to close or switch to cash-only payments. SPAR is an international supermarket franchise that operates 13,320 stores in 48 countries, but the recent security incident only affected stores in the northern part...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Investigation mounted into Spar supermarket cyber attack

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is investigating a security incident that has caused disruption at about 300 Spar stores in the north of England in a cyber attack that bears the hallmarks of a supply chain ransomware hit. Based in the Netherlands, Spar operates a franchise model with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#Debit And Credit#Cyberattack#James Hall Company
theregister.com

Spar shops across northern UK shut after cyber attack hits payment processing abilities

The British arm of Dutch supermarket chain Spar has shut hundreds of shops after suffering an "online attack," the company has confirmed to The Register. "This has not affected all SPAR stores across the North of England," a Spar spokesman told us, "but a number have been impacted over the past 24 hours and we are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."
ECONOMY
houstonianonline.com

IKEA faces a cyber attack

After the VDL and Mediamarkt, Ikea is now under a cyber attack. Report this Computer en Specialist in cyber security Eric Westhovens from Insight. Erik Westhovens says of this cyber attack: “Where Ikea differs from the above two methods is the attack method. At Ikea, a relatively new technology is used to infect systems and gain access. This technology is called a chain reaction attack where employees send emails. Which comes in response to messages The email was apparently sent previously, so since the employee thinks it’s a response to an email that was sent previously, they are more likely to open it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cyber-Attack on Planned Parenthood

A cyber-attack on Planned Parenthood Los Angeles (PPLA) has resulted in the exposure of patients’ personally identifying information (PII). The agency said in a notice posted to its website on Wednesday that suspicious activity was detected on its computer network on October 17. An investigation into the activity remains ongoing;...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Government Technology

Preparing for and Preventing an Inevitable Cyber Attack

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack was a jarring reminder that organizations providing critical infrastructure and services to the public could easily be the next target. Ransomware operators have long targeted industries such as energy, health care, education and government. The incident underscored how organizations in these sectors and others are vulnerable to ransomware attacks that can not only shut down their operations, but also adversely impact citizens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mandatory masks: 'We worry people won't shop with us'

From Tuesday, it will be mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport in England, the government has said, as a precaution against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. But shopkeepers are concerned that this could have a serious impact on their businesses, at a...
RETAIL
CBS New York

10 Indicted In Identity Theft Conspiracy Involving USPS Mail Carriers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has announced the indictment of ten people for a $750,000 identity theft conspiracy. Alleged ringleader Michael Richards is charged with recruiting multiple U.S. Postal Service mail carriers to steal credit cards from mail they delivered in New York City and Virginia. Investigators say members of the conspiracy allegedly used online databases to find personal information about the cardholders. The information was used to activate the cards and buy high-end goods at luxury retailers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Arrests over drug-soaked paper prison plot

Two men arrested during dawn raids are suspected of plotting to supply drug-soaked paper to prison inmates. A series of letters have been posted to 10 prisons containing sheets of writing paper soaked in a solution of synthetic drugs like mamba or spice, police said. The letters were intended for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

FBI Releases Suspect Pictures Of Not One, But Two Separate Bank Robberies

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of not one, but two wanted bank robbers who struck bank branches in Miami Gardens and South Miami on Monday. According to the FBI, the first bank bandit struck at SunTrust Bank branch located at 5857 Sunset Drive at 10:00 a.m. Suspect wanted for robbing a SunTrust Bank branch located at 5857 Sunset Drive on Dec. 6, 2021. (FBI) The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. He said he was armed with a gun although no shots were fired and there no injuries. There were customers in the bank...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy