Environment

Winter chill back for Tuesday, snow showers possible early Wednesday

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
Winter is back!

Check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out early Tuesday as colder air will settle in overnight. You’ll need the winter gear to stay warm.

Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. High temperatures may not make it back to 32 degrees.

The cold could help complicate the Wednesday morning commute with snow showers making untreated roads and sidewalks icy. Right now, the forecast brings light snow into the area before sunrise Wednesday with scattered snow showers expected through the day.

The timing of the snow will be more impactful than the totals but even a light coating could make things slick.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the forecast for your area.

Pittsburgh, PA
