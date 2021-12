Regulators are scrutinizing companies that have gone public via a SPAC merger for providing unreasonable financial estimates, but ChargePoint is beating its prior projections. Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) reported its quarterly results last night, and the market is reacting negatively today. Shares dropped 10% in early trading Wednesday, and as of 10:16 a.m. ET, they remained down more than 8%. With the company raising its fiscal-year revenue guidance, some may be wondering why investors would hit the stock.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO