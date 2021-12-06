ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox link pinky fingers with chain for nail polish launch party

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVm6v_0dFMQWo300

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have illustrated the strength of their bond with unique manicures, which saw them attached by a metal chain.

The couple showed off their dedication to one another while attending the launch of Machine Gun Kelly’s new genderless nail polish collection, UN/DN LAQR.

For the event, the musician, 31, opted for an all-black vinyl suit, while Fox, 35, chose a black blazer mini dress and a black body chain.

The pair completed their looks with matching pink manicures, which saw the couple’s pinky fingers linked by a silver chain.

In photos from the event posted to her Instagram, which the Transformers star captioned: “Hot Topic couture,” the couple can be seen holding up their linked hands, with the chain seemingly attached by metal links to the long fake nails on each of their pinky fingers.

The photos have prompted praise from the couple’s fans, with one person describing the accessory as relationship goals.

“If he doesn’t wanna get matching nails with an attached chain then I don’t want it,” they wrote, while another person added: “The matching nails are everything.”

Ahead of the event, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a promo clip of his new nail polish line on Instagram, where he was filmed posing with metal chains.

In the caption, the musician said that his first brand had been “incubating for over a year,” but that it’s now ready.

This is not the first time that the couple, who reportedly began dating in the summer of 2020, has expressed their dedication to one another through accessories, as the love race singer previously revealed that he wears a necklace containing a drop of Fox’s blood.

While discussing the unique necklace during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, the singer revealed that it had been a gift from Fox.

“Yeah, I mean, some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he told DeGeneres.

According to UN/DN LAQR’s website, the new nail polish line “champions self-expression,” with the about section adding: “We know attitudes (and colours) can change almost daily and embrace this message through nail polish, a beauty category built on self-expression without commitment.”

The brand’s individual nail polish bottles retail for $18, while collections of three colours are available to purchase for $52.

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Went on a Family Vacation With Their Kids in Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly merged their families with a vacation to Greece. On Sunday, the couple were spotted on an adorable shopping excursion with their kids in the town of Thessaloniki. The actress brought her three sons — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, the rapper was joined by his daughter Casie Colson Baker from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Machine Gun Kelly Stabbed Himself Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is willing to bleed for love. The rapper (whose given name is Colson Baker) recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a shirt emblazoned with girlfriend Megan Fox's face. Baker and Fox met while filming a movie in early 2020 and have been hot and heavy since May of that same year. In October 2021, Baker told GQ Style that the pair “go to hell” for each other. “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure,” he said at the time. Well, now we have an example of what he meant.
CELEBRITIES
beautypackaging.com

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Genderless Nail Polish Collection

Rapper, singer and actor Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) has debuted the first launch from his new brand UN/DN LAQR, a genderless nail polish collection. UN/DN LAQR was conceptualized, developed, and launched in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab, a brand incubator. The brand was created as an extension of Kelly’s creative wheelhouse to share a message of “non-conformity and ultimate self-expression.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXLY

Machine Gun Kelly hopes aliens will use his nail polishes one day

Machine Gun Kelly hopes his debut unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, will be used by aliens one day. The ‘my ex’s best friend’ star has revealed his genderless range – which is out now – is inspired by the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, Cupid. The...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Grazia

The Internet Thinks That Machine Gun Kelly Copied Harry Styles’ Nail Collection - Is This Is The Polish That Proves It?

In the year that gave us celeb-backed male beauty brands from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Karamo Brown and of course, Harry Styles, the beauty arena now welcomes Machine Gun Kelly into the mix. Machine Gun Kelly sensationally announced the launch of his nail brand Un/dn Laqr over the weekend and the internet is convinced that he's stepping on Harry Styles' toes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Unveil The Most Intense Manicure Of 2021

Are you even in a relationship if you and your partner aren’t chained together via your nail art? That was the question Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to pose as they appeared on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of Kelly’s new unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR. Indeed, just when you thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had already won the award for most PDA action in a single year, Fox and Kelly go and chain their pink snakeskin hued nails together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Machine Gun Kelly's New UN/DN LAQR Nail Polish Brand Challenges Beauty Norms

Colson Baker, known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, has long curated his public image through daring fashion choices, statement-making piercings, an impressive number of tattoos and, most recently, through his eclectic nail art. In the past year alone, the pop-punk vocalist has sported a matte neon space manicure to the American Music Awards, an abstract chrome and black design at New York’s Rockin’ Eve, stripes of black, yellow and white while performing on Saturday Night Live and a hand covered in evil eyes, among several other looks.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Polish#Pinky#Un#The Ellen Degeneres Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

From Lil Yachty to Machine Gun Kelly, Men Are Getting Hands-On With Nail Polish

Nail polish on men is trending again. In the Seventies, artists like David Bowie and Lou Reed were wearing it, and men’s “subversive” self-expression began to really take off during this time period, although defying norms was not new. By the Nineties, Kurt Cobain and Billie Joe Armstrong were among the men who incorporated nail polish in their rock star personas and the trend continues today, with artists like Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X and others leading the way for nail trends and bold style choices.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Chrissy Teigen shows off new eyebrows after transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen won't be needing eyebrow makeup anytime soon. Teigen recently underwent transplant surgery to make her brows look fuller, and she showed off the results over the weekend. Teigen's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, shared one of the photos from her Instagram stories on his own account. "I never...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Match With Daughters In SKIMs Cozy Clothes For New Ad

The NBA player and singer brought their girls along for a sweet family-focused new ad for SKIMs, showing off different colors of the same outfit. For plenty of families, there’s nothing quite like relaxing in the colder months in comfy clothes with family. Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert both showed off some of SKIMs “Cozy” collection with their daughters Junie, 5, and Rue, 1. The family were featured prominently in the new ad, which launched on Friday, December 3.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Revamps Grunge Style in Studded Wedge Boots & High-Slit Dress at Gotham Awards 2021

HoYeon Jung gave romance an edge on the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Squid Game” star arrived last night in NY with fellow actors Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk, wearing a sleek black dress. The sleeveless number featured a daring thigh-high slit and small chain neckline accent. It also gained a romantic element when layered under a button-up vest with velvet panels, which featured elaborate gold embroidery. Jung’s look was complete with layered sparkling ear cuffs, bringing her ensemble a modern edge. When it came to shoes, the Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a pair of grungy Vuitton ankle boots. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent Shares GLARING Red Flags About Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shared new details about her split with former fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Sofia with an F, who is the co-host of the popular Barstool podcast, Call Her Daddy. The two discussed everything under the sun. Lala recently revamped her former joint podcast with Randall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy