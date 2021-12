Nina Moini, Jon Collins and Matt Sepic report for MPR: “Prosecutors, defense attorneys and a Hennepin County judge on Tuesday began the painstaking work to pick a jury in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the killing of Daunte Wright. By the end of the day, four jurors had been chosen out of the 12 jurors and two alternates that will be needed before opening statements, which are expected to start on Dec. 8. Potter attorney Paul Engh also made it clear that his client will take the stand and testify in her own defense during the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO