ECCC applications open for Fall 2022 scholarships

DECATUR, Miss. ( WHLT ) – East Central Community College (ECCC) is now accepting applications for nearly 170 Foundation scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester.

New and returning students who plan to attend ECCC during the Fall 2022 semester are encouraged to apply by clicking “Apply Now” at the top of the school website. Once the application is processed by the Admissions Office, students can then apply for scholarships by going to their myEC account. Click on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.

The scholarships are offered by the EC Promise Scholarship Program. The deadline to apply is noon on February 18, 2022.

Contact ECCC Student Services at (601)-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.