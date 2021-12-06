ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECCC applications open for Fall 2022 scholarships

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Miss. ( WHLT ) – East Central Community College (ECCC) is now accepting applications for nearly 170 Foundation scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester.

New and returning students who plan to attend ECCC during the Fall 2022 semester are encouraged to apply by clicking “Apply Now” at the top of the school website. Once the application is processed by the Admissions Office, students can then apply for scholarships by going to their myEC account. Click on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.

East Central Community College distributes more than $6M in funds to students

The scholarships are offered by the EC Promise Scholarship Program. The deadline to apply is noon on February 18, 2022.

Contact ECCC Student Services at (601)-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu for more information.

Jackson Prep to expand with new elementary program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Preparatory School is expanding with a new elementary program that includes pre-K through fifth grade. The school’s Board of Trustees said the fifth grade program will be open for the 2022-2023 school year. The pre-K through fourth grade programs will open for the 2023-2024 school year. The new pre-K through […]
JACKSON, MS
Eastside students share hour of coding with Northside Elementary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eastside Elementary fifth-grade computer science students visited second-grade classes at Northside Elementary in Clinton to share what they have been learning in their computer science classes. Fifth-grade computer science teacher Jana Chao said the annual Hour of Coding has evolved since the creation of the computer science course during the 2015-2016 school […]
CLINTON, MS
The MIND Center partners with Santé South for 2022 Wine Festival

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Santé South Wine Festival is scheduled to return Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Renaissance at Colony Park in partnership with The MIND Center. The 17th annual wine and food event will take place at the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival at Renaissance at Colony Park. “The Santé South Wine Festival and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Effort means S-U-C-C-E-S-S for Mississippi spelling bee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi was at risk of not sending a student to a national spelling bee, but organizers scrambled and found a new sponsor and a new coordinator to keep the local, district and state competitions going. Columbus-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce director Wilson Beck told the Commercial Dispatch that the 2022 state bee will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
