Filmmaker Michael Dougherty is a passionate horror fan, which is evident not only in the movies he delivers, but also in the ways he pays tribute to the genre with Easter eggs and references to other corners of the horror world. In a new featurette for his holiday-themed horror movie Krampus, for example, the director points out that, while most of the film unfolds in one home, sequences that required him to craft an entire neighborhood allowed him the opportunity to digitally recreate iconic homes from other horror films, such as the Michael Myers home from the Halloween franchise. Learn more about those Easter eggs below and grab "The Naughty Cut" of Krampus on December 7th.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO