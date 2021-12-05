ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Computerworld
 5 days ago

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss...

www.computerworld.com

Computerworld

Smart leaders seize the opportunity to rethink the workplace

A study recently caught my eye that dramatizes the extent to which the changing workplace is reshaping company cultures—for better and for worse. It indicates that fast-growing organizations are embracing the new organizational structures wrought by COVID-19 and will be better equipped to weather both this storm and others that arrive in the future.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computerworld

6 Strategies for Improving Self-Service in Salesforce Experience Cloud

Time and again, self-service has proven to be one of the best ways to reduce support costs and improve customer satisfaction. Today, some 69% of decision makers at service. organizations list self-service as a central part of their overall service strategy. It’s a fundamental customer service modality that meets four urgent needs of preference, cost, engagement, and scalability.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

How to Make Customer Service KPIs Soar

Despite lip service across all industries to improve customer satisfaction score (CSAT), it has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years. That’s a problem as a majority of consumers say that after three or fewer negative experiences, they will abandon a brand. It’s no wonder, then, that CEOs are making customer satisfaction a priority over customer acquisition. How can they turn this steep decline around?
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

Digital Transformation Strategy

A digital transformation strategy has been frequently defined as a detailed roadmap for using digital processes to enhance business outcomes across different functions of an enterprise. Data and digital technologies drive this strategy. One thing to note is that the marketing function plays a critical role in shaping the broad business goals and objectives of any business.
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

Lee Schafer: Strategy without execution is a vision with no plan

Most business consultants want to help companies develop strategy. It's fun, the fees are big and it has the CEO's attention. Messy details, like who is supposed to do what work differently, are best left to somebody else. That's why it was a treat for me — someone who gets...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

5 Reasons Small to Medium Businesses Are Investing in New Networks

Many small to medium businesses (SMBs) are facing growing pains: they’re under pressure to provide top-flight customer service, foster productivity for a hybrid workforce, and adopt robust digital tools to make both experiences possible company-wide. At the same time, SMBs need to keep an eye on the bottom line—boosting profits and maintaining data security with lean IT teams.
SMALL BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

The top supply chain challenges are…

A new survey of U.S. supply chain professionals reveals procurement is becoming more important in combating the most common supply chain issues. According to the survey, conducted by enterprise software provider SAP and Regina Corso Consulting, 90% of respondents said procurement has taken on greater responsibilities to address both supply chain and sustainability challenges.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

2022 Global Networking Trends Report

Trying to figure out how to enable a remote workforce and deliver digital-first services to your customers? Are you feeling the complexity of supporting multiple clouds? Is your goal to provide secure and consistent experiences for employees everywhere?. In Cisco's 2022 Global Networking Trends Report, discover how IT leaders and...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
worth.com

An Inside Look at the Future of Digital Banking

It’s no longer a question of if the future of banking will be digital. The answer is a resounding “yes!”. Between evolving customer expectations and a pandemic-prompted acceleration of the financial services industry’s digital transformation, digital banking has become a basic requirement for most banks. Today, traditional banks have no option but to adapt in order to remain competitive.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

5 Key Ways CISOs Can Accelerate the Business

Now more than ever, chief information security officers (CISOs) are expected to weigh in on board-level decisions. In an increasingly competitive landscape, business acumen has become just as important as technical know-how, and executives rely on the CISO to map security programs to business objectives to promote growth and generate revenue.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
CIO

7 digital disruption myths

Digital disruption is sweeping the enterprise landscape, replacing or radically transforming long-established business beliefs and practices. Besides creating new efficiencies, opportunities, and even entire markets, digital transformation has also generated a number of major misconceptions. These modern folk tales, if actually believed by business leaders, can delay or even completely derail a digital disruption initiative.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

New Goldman Sachs-AWS data service points to a larger banking trend

Goldman Sachs, through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has launched a financial data management and analytics service to help clients crunch data to extract business value. The announcement is part of a larger trend where key players in vertical industries — in this case, financial services — partner...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

How to Build a Cloud-First Strategy for the Digital Workplace

It's arguable when the cloud took off as a trend in business. Some point to Salesforce, which started offering its customer relationship management platform as a service in the late 1990s. Others argue the push for cloud dominance started in 2006, when Amazon started offering its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

The State of Composable Commerce Report

The State of Composable Commerce Report™ was published in partnership with Ignite Research LLC and summarizes the results of surveying more than 400 eCommerce practitioners. • 95% of respondents believe Composable Commerce is the approach businesses should take. • 82% of respondents who have implemented a Composable Commerce approach anticipate...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Driving Digital Transformation for Manufacturers

As the world restructures, we re seeing a move towards a new reality of remote working, shuttered distributors, and a new dependence on digital experiences. eCommerce and digital fulfillment plays a key role in transforming your business: creating effortless digital experiences for your sales associates, partners, and customers. But how...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Drum

The fundamentals of a cross-channel digital marketing strategy

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. ‘Cross-channel,’ ‘multi-channel,’ ‘integrated’ and ‘holistic’ are just some of the terms used by marketers to describe campaigns that run across multiple channels and platforms. However, when it comes to articulating what is meant by ‘cross-channel digital marketing strategy,’ the explanations are decidedly unclear, often using grandiose statements such as ‘creating a seamless and unified customer experience across every user micromoment’ or marketing platitudes such as the need to ‘break down silos and adopt people-centric planning.’ It’s tempting, then, to think that, as with much of the jargon endemic across the marketing landscape, ‘cross-channel strategy’ is just another one of those buzzwords: no one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It *ahem* gets the people going...
ECONOMY

