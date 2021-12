Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints Matchup Preview (12/2/21) Week lucky 13 opens with the Dallas Cowboys going on the road to play the New Orleans Saints. Each club played at home on Thanksgiving and lost. Dallas lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33. But they are 7-4 and leading the NFC East. The Cowboys have lost four of their last five Thanksgiving games. Per NFL.com, the Cowboys had 110 penalty yards on third down against the Raiders, the most by any team on third down in a game since at least 1991. New Orleans was beaten handily by the Buffalo Bills, 31-6 on the night they honored their legendary quarterback, Drew Brees. The Saints now 5-6 could have used the Super Bowl XLIV MVP in their lineup as New Orleans has thrown at least one interception in two straight games. The Saints have scored seven points or fewer in the first half in each of their six losses this season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO