2 newest Google Maps features and how to use them

Did you know you can see how busy a particular store is just by using Google Maps? Well, some of you probably already know about this feature, but if you don’t, well, we’re here to tell you about it. Needless to say, this is a really useful feature, as you can check if it’s worth going to the store or not. If it’s really busy at the time you’re planning to go, you may want to wait, or go some other time. In this article, we’ll show you how to check how busy a store is with Google Maps. We’ll explain it step-by-step, and will also include some screenshots, so that you can follow along on your PC or smartphone. Do note that the procedure is pretty much the same on both the web version of Google Maps, and on your app. We will, however, do a guide for both, separately. So, let’s get started, shall we.

