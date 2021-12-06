ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

2 newest Google Maps features and how to use them

By Clifford Colby, Katie Teague
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you haven't been using Google Maps to get through the holidays, now's a good time to start, especially if you haven't started your...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 11

T3.com

Google Maps users are getting a cool free upgrade

Google has launched some new Google Maps features aimed at helping shoppers avoid busy crowds when holiday shopping, including Area Busyness and Directories. With Black Friday fast approaching (and Christmas soon after), we all know how congested shopping locations can get when they reach max capacity. The update follows a year of similar updates that help users do more than simply navigate from A to B.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Facebook Posts From Everyone Using the Archive Feature

Don't you just love it when you get a notification that the Facebook friend whose request you accepted minutes ago liked your 2013 photo?. We've all been there. If you're like most people, then you probably have some Facebook posts, photos especially, that you don't want to delete but at the same time don't want people's eyes on them.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

More helpful navigation, grocery, and dining features added to Google Maps for the holidays

Now that Black Friday is out of the way, families around the globe are looking forward to the Christmas season. With the global pandemic still posing a constant threat, the holidays are yet again going to be carried out in strange, new ways. Luckily, Google Maps has been there at every turn, providing new and innovative tools for navigating, checking busyness times, and assisting users with picking up groceries with no contact to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Restaurants#Google Maps
svdaily.com

Google Adds Food Bank Info to Search and Maps

Google has launched a new initiative to expand the information about food banks and pantries in Search results and Maps. The company is adding existing coverage with data from two initial nonprofit partners: WhyHunger and Hunger Free America, and has added information to make sure people searching for food support can find what they need. These changes are being made directly in Google Maps so food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens can focus on what matters most — getting people food.
CHARITIES
Android Headlines

How To Check How Busy A Store Is With Google Maps

Did you know you can see how busy a particular store is just by using Google Maps? Well, some of you probably already know about this feature, but if you don’t, well, we’re here to tell you about it. Needless to say, this is a really useful feature, as you can check if it’s worth going to the store or not. If it’s really busy at the time you’re planning to go, you may want to wait, or go some other time. In this article, we’ll show you how to check how busy a store is with Google Maps. We’ll explain it step-by-step, and will also include some screenshots, so that you can follow along on your PC or smartphone. Do note that the procedure is pretty much the same on both the web version of Google Maps, and on your app. We will, however, do a guide for both, separately. So, let’s get started, shall we.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

How to Setup & Use Call Recording Feature on TrueCaller

As of now, there are hundreds of caller ID apps available for Android smartphones. However, not all of them stand out from the crowd. Therefore, if we have to pick the best caller ID app for Android, we would pick TrueCaller without hesitation. TrueCaller is right now the most popular...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to use Synology Drive as a Google Drive alternative

Having your own cloud storage is the ultimate dream, and it’s rather easy to get started with pre-built solutions like Synology DiskStations. While Synology is better known for its hardware, it’s lately been stepping up its game on the software side as well. Synology Drive, for example, takes on Google Drive with a clean interface and several modern features, convincing many to switch away from Google’s service. If you’re in that group and looking for ways to set up Synology Drive as a Google Drive alternative, you’re in the right place.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to use Google Meet with third-party video-conferencing solutions

In recent years, video-conferencing has taken precedence over face-to-face meetings as more people are working remotely. So several companies are focusing on providing video conferencing solutions. Google Meet is one such popular platform providing excellent software options to create a remote meeting. It automatically creates a particular phone number and a virtual meeting room for the participants and places it in the calendar.
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

How To Use Google Ads For Shopify Success

There are many hard pills to swallow in life and business. Let me share one with you. As much as you want it to be true, having an online store powered by Shopify doesn’t automatically entail success. Sure, we read about many success stories and it can be tempting to...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Need to liven up those Google Docs? How to find and use free templates

Creating an impressive online document isn’t just about the content. How it’s presented matters, too. Strong visual elements will garner undivided attention and make your presentation memorable – which is exactly what you want. But not everybody has a creative eye when it comes to images, layouts and fonts. Starting...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Snapchat's Snap Map Layers

Snapchat is helping you do more with Snap Map, like keeping up with your friends and favorite celebrities, and looking back on your past snaps for a nostalgic moment. The social media company has added "Layers" to your Snap Map experience, with the launch of two features aimed at making Snap Map more interactive. Keep reading to find out what these are and how to use them.
INTERNET

