Update: New Bedford Man Dies in Tenament Fire

By Jim Phillips
 2 days ago
A fire early Monday morning at 106 Hemlock Street has claimed the life of a city man. Investigators say 65-year old Daniel Dupont was killed in the fire. Fire Chief Scott Kruger tells WBSM...

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fatal Rollover Crash on Route 18

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash downtown. According to police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola, the single-car rollover crash occurred on Route 18 at the "s"-curve near Walnut Street. The crash occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Carola confirmed that the lone occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Berkley Police Explain Monday Night ‘Shelter in Place’ Incident

BERKLEY — A day after residents were ordered to shelter in place, Berkley Police have offered some information on what took place Monday night. In a post to the department’s official Facebook page, Berkley Police stated that officers “responded to a mental health crisis on Carlos Estates Drive” at about 6:44 p.m. Monday night, December 6.
BERKLEY, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Sentenced for 2010 Murder of Father-in-Law

A Taunton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of his father-in-law. Richard Carreiro-Forbes, 40, was convicted by a jury after a three-week long trial in Fall River Superior Court. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Carreiro-Forbes had been previously convicted of the same charge in May 2015, but “was granted a new trial due to a technicality regarding the contents of a plea agreement with a cooperating witness.”
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Swansea Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Rhode Island

SWANSEA — A suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Swansea was arrested today in Warren, Rhode Island in connection to another attempted armed robbery. According to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam, Devin Vieira, 22, of Warren was arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with the attempted robbery of the Swansea McDonald’s on December 7, as well as the new charges in Warren.
SWANSEA, MA
1420 WBSM

Suspected New Bedford Drug Traffickers Arrested Near Bus Terminal

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford organized crime detectives have arrested two men on fentanyl trafficking charges after observing an apparent drug transaction near the downtown bus terminal on Tuesday. Kenneth Cosgrave, 40, of Hathaway Street and 32-year-old Devin Jenkins of Cottage Street are both charged with fentanyl trafficking in over...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Kitchen Fire Displaces at Least Six

NEW BEDFORD — At least six adults have been displaced in a three-family house fire early this morning in New Bedford's South End. District Fire Chief James Fortin said fire crews were called out to a reported kitchen fire in the first floor apartment at 128 Mott St. at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Teens Arrested With Unlicensed Guns

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms after a short foot chase Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives were monitoring activity in the city's South End when one detective saw two teenage boys enter the yard of an abandoned Purchase Street property.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Man Charged in New Bedford Cold Case Conch Shell Murder

NEW BEDFORD — A 53-year-old SouthCoast man has been indicted for a previously unsolved New Bedford murder that saw Rose Marie Moniz bludgeoned to death with a fireplace poker, a conch shell, and a kettle in 2001. Moniz' half brother David Reed, formerly of Dartmouth, Acushnet and New Bedford, was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Electrical Fire Displaces Two

FAIRHAVEN — An electrical fire in Fairhaven on Saturday has displaced two residents and their dogs and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Yale Street home. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said the blaze started in the attic of the one-story house after around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Hospitalized in Taunton Rollover Crash

TAUNTON — A serious rollover car crash on Myles Standish Boulevard in Taunton last night saw two people taken to the hospital. Taunton Police and the Taunton Fire Department said emergency crews responded to the rollover near 300 Myles Standish Blvd. at around 11 p.m. Sunday night. They arrived to...
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Officer Charged With Domestic Assault

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been put on leave and is charged with multiple counts of assault following a domestic dispute on Sunday morning. Police said that at 9:18 a.m. Sunday, department supervisors responded to a dispute involving a police officer at the officer's home. The...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Sentenced for Slashing Ex With a Knife

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man who slashed his ex-girlfriend in her face and arm with a knife in 2018 will spend three years in state prison after he was sentenced last week. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 40-year-old Rolando Ibarra pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Suspect Killed After Opening Fire on Seekonk Police Identified

The man involved in the fatal police-involved shooting Sunday morning in Seekonk has been identified. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the man has been identified as Jeffrey W. Groulx, 47, of New Hampshire. The D.A.’s Office said he also had ties to Boston. Groulx had also escaped from of a New Hampshire minimum-security prison in 2019 – in actuality a transitional work release halfway house – while serving time for armed robbery but was recaptured the following week. He was scheduled for a parole hearing in August 2020 but the results of that hearing could not be immediately found online, nor was it clear while he was not still in custody at the time of the incident.
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Arrest Seven in County Street Drug Bust

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested seven men after a surveillance operation and drug bust in the city's County Street bar district. Police said the operation began on Nov. 23 when detectives started surveilling the area due to numerous complaints from neighbors and business owners. According to police,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Searching for Honey Thieves

DARTMOUTH — Police in Dartmouth are on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly stole honey and cash from a local farm stand — and, in usual tongue-in-cheek fashion, police drew a parallel with a beloved children's book character who also adores honey. "DPD is looking for some help from...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

