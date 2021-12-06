Update: New Bedford Man Dies in Tenament Fire

The man involved in the fatal police-involved shooting Sunday morning in Seekonk has been identified. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the man has been identified as Jeffrey W. Groulx, 47, of New Hampshire. The D.A.’s Office said he also had ties to Boston. Groulx had also escaped from of a New Hampshire minimum-security prison in 2019 – in actuality a transitional work release halfway house – while serving time for armed robbery but was recaptured the following week. He was scheduled for a parole hearing in August 2020 but the results of that hearing could not be immediately found online, nor was it clear while he was not still in custody at the time of the incident.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO