Update: New Bedford Man Dies in Tenament Fire
A fire early Monday morning at 106 Hemlock Street has claimed the life of a city man. Investigators say 65-year old Daniel Dupont was killed in the fire. Fire Chief Scott Kruger tells WBSM...wbsm.com
