Lucy Spraggan speaks out after arrests made during ‘venue-wide fight’ at Dover show

Musician Lucy Spraggan has spoken out about how violence broke out during her show in Dover on Saturday (4 December).

The singer-songwriter said she had considered cancelling the remaining dates of her tour after the incident, but had arranged additional security with venue promoters instead.

“As some of you may have read or seen, during the show in Dover, a woman that had been asked to be quiet on multiple occasions attempted to attack me during my set, which resulted in a venue-wide fight,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A member of security had his hand bitten, venue staff were attacked. There were young children and other vulnerable people in the crowd. Several people have been arrested.”

The incident reportedly began after Spraggan asked a member of the audience to leave, because she would not stop talking.

Speaking to The Independent, she questioned why she had been forced to challenge the woman instead of the venue security, and then hide “down the side of the venue” while the fight spilled over outside of the venue.

The 30-year-old, who identifies as a lesbian, added that she had noticed a “societal shift” since lockdown restrictions lifted, including recent incidents of homophobia, sexism and unrest, in public as well as at her concerts.

“People ask why there are no female musicians touring at [these venues]... across the board, it’s unsafe,” she told The Independent . “It’s a systemic issue.”

Video footage posted on social media shows Spraggan repeatedly asking the woman at the Dover show to leave, before a scuffle is heard breaking out. Spraggan is then seen being led away after remarking that the woman was attempting to get to the stage.

She also makes a comment about the venue managers needing to take charge of the unrest.

Fans have been sharing their accounts of the Dover show on social media.

“The security at the Lucy Spraggan event tonight was bloody useless,” one claimed on Twitter. “Innocent people had to break up that fight whilst security stood there with their hands in their bloody pockets. Lucy ran off stage because she didn’t feel safe and that’s on YOU.”

The Independent has contacted the venue for comment.

A Kent Police spokesperson told The Independent: “Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a business premises in Elizabeth Street, Dover, on Saturday 4 December 2021 at around 9.50pm.

“Officers attended where they located a group of people gathered outside the building. Two men, aged 30 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both men have since been released from custody pending further investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to police should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/251410/21.”

Spraggan said in her Instagram post that she and her crew had seen “high levels of unrest” during her tour, “not just professionally, but in forms of homophobia, aggression and inappropriate comments from strangers in my personal life too”.

The 30-year-old said the majority of audience members had been “absolutely incredible, supportive, attentive and wonderful”.

“I have seven shows left,” she wrote on Instagram. “The promoter has arranged for venues to have extra security, and we will be running at absolutely zero tolerance.

“The set is an hour long. If you are coming to this acoustic show to get wasted, talk, or fight then please do not come.”

Spraggan, who just released a cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You”, is scheduled to perform in Brighton on Tuesday 7 December.

“I want to give you all the BEST experience I can, and this tour, I have found it quite hard because of a small few,” she said.

“I have everything crossed for smooth and respectful shows that are a joy to play and to attend.”