Rapid City police: 2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people have been arrested in Chadron after a high-speed pursuit from the Pine Ridge Reservation. On Nov. 30 at 1:42 p.m. the Dawes County Communication Center received a call from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety (OST) advising they had an officer in pursuit of a gray colored Chevrolet pickup.

CHADRON, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO