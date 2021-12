PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County mother says her teenage daughter’s name and images were used to make a fake Instagram account promoting explicit content. "When you look at your daughter’s face under those circumstances – you want to stop it immediately," said Barbara Posella. "One of the photos was a shot of her in the bikini when we were on the beach on vacation over the summer."

