Illinois State

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

By NPR Illinois
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll...

Kathleen Gladden
2d ago

I think people are getting pretty fed up with this constant drumming about the unvaccinated. Politicians have shown by their own conduct that they're not worried about the virus. It has to be about something else and I for one don't trust them.

Britt
2d ago

People have not been getting vaccines for a long time, why the sudden push for punishing those who don't want a non-vaccine? It has absolutely nothing to do with health.

John Terrill
2d ago

So why not charge more for obese people because of their increased health care cost, or alcoholics, or drug addicts, etc. All personal choices.

The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CBS News

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sues January 6 committee

Washington — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the House January 6 Committee. The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks a federal court in Washington, D.C. to nullify subpoenas issued by the committee for Meadows' testimony and his phone records, which are held by Verizon. Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, is arguing that the demand for his cooperation with Congress is "overly broad and unduly burdensome."
