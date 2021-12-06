ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Outcry after Colorado sheriff’s office tweets photo of Santa getting handgun permit

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9OON_0dFMPZQ100
that it had ‘intended to highlight our staff in the concealed handgun permit office, not to be insensitive’.

A sheriff’s office in Colorado faced outrage after it posted a picture of a man dressed as Santa Claus applying for permit to carry a concealed handgun.

“Guess who came in to receive his concealed handgun permit today?” the El Paso county sheriff’s office tweeted on Friday, adding a Santa Claus emoji.

It added: “Did you know the El Paso county sheriff’s office has issued 49,750 concealed handgun permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?”

The office also linked to instructions to its website about how to apply for a concealed handgun permit.

By Monday, the post had been commented on and shared more than 5,000 times.

Many condemned the insensitivity of such a post so soon after the deadliest US high school shooting this year, in which in Oxford, Michigan last Tuesday a 15-year-old killed four students and injured seven people including a teacher.

“I’m sitting here in downtown Oxford, MI, waiting for the candlelight vigil to start to pay tribute to four students who were murdered by a handgun smuggled into the school. But by all means, tell kids Santa carries a concealed weapon,” one person replied.

Another wrote: “The families of the kids slaughtered in Oxford, MI would like a word. My daughter, who’s best friend is fighting for his life due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, would like one as well. This is a reason this keeps happening.”

Another wrote: “I don’t think the idea of Santa needing a handgun is as uplifting as you think it is.”

The El Paso sheriff’s office said that it had “intended to highlight our staff in the concealed handgun permit office, not to be insensitive.

“Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”

A day after the post from the El Paso sheriff’s office, the Kentucky Republican congressman Thomas Massie posted a picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with various guns.

“Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” Massie tweeted. The post met with criticism from Democratic and Republican politicians alike, for being insensitive so soon after the Oxford High School shooting.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs for a report of shots fired, and neighbors in the area were urged to stay away from doors and windows around noon Thursday. The shooting was reported near 1400 Willshire Drive. According to the sheriff's The post Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Photo of Santa obtaining concealed handgun permit in El Paso County sparks backlash on social media

It happened by chance, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt said. "Santa" walked into the office Friday and got a concealed handgun permit. The office thought it would make for an educational moment and posted a photo of the man dressed as St. Nick receiving the permit to the organization's Facebook and Twitter pages with the caption:
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

‘Santa, bring ammo’: GOP congressman and family pose with guns for Christmas photo days after school shooting

Republican congressman Thomas Massie has sparked outrage for posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with a trove of firearms, just days after four students were murdered in America’s deadliest school shooting since 2018.The Kentucky congressman shared the family portrait on Twitter on Saturday, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”Mr Massie is seen posing with his wife and members of their family in front of a Christmas tree in a holiday card-style image. All seven people in the photograph are holding weapons as they beam at the camera.The Republican faced an instant backlash for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Massie
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joins Operation Santa Claus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Santa Claus is underway and an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is joining the effort. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has joined the annual campaign spearheaded by Greenville Fire and Rescue, The Salvation Army of Greenville, and Inner Banks Media. People can drop off new and...
GREENVILLE, NC
KLTV

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received and is investigating a report of a missing 72-year-old. The call came in on Dec. 1, with a caller saying her mother, Dian Godwin, had wandered from home on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since. Though she said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she would always return in a day or two, previously. She said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Guns#School Shooting#Concealed Handgun Permit#Epcsheriff#Oxford#Mi
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
KENTUCKY STATE
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Massie Posts Gun-Laden Christmas Photo 4 Days After School Shooting

Apparently there weren’t enough guns in the news this week for Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who gleefully posted a family Christmas photo to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. In it, the congressman and six family members are each carrying a military-style weapon inside the house, where they are gathered in front of a beribboned Christmas tree.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office gets new K9s

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has a couple new deputies. K9s Rex and Skaza have arrived from training in North Carolina. They are able to be used for apprehension, trailing, and locating six types of drugs. New dogs had to be brought into the department to...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AOC mocks Lauren Boebert’s Christmas photo showing kids with guns

Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has mocked the Christmas photo shared by Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, in which she poses with her children holding firearms. Ms Boebert is the second member of the GOP to release a Christmas family photo that includes firearms for the whole family.“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though),” Ms Boebert tweeted on Tuesday night.Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie garnered attention after he posted an image of his family holding rifles on Saturday with the message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”The photos were shared just days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy