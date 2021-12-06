Two Montgomery County Hospitals First Participants in New Music Therapy Program

Image via Pexels.

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton and Pottstown Hospital are among the first five participants in Pennsylvania’s new music therapy program that supports the resiliency and wellbeing of healthcare workers, according to a staff report from The Times Herald.

This music therapy initiative is supported by a partnership between The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Participating hospitals can custom design programs to focus particularly on supporting frontline workers who are directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music therapy has been proven to be effective in supporting healthcare workers who are experiencing compassion fatigue and burnout. It can also help improve mood and increase a sense of control, as well as lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, relax muscle tension, and build resiliency.

“It is extremely gratifying to see these services and therapies become available to frontline health care workers,” said PCA Executive Director Karl Blischke. “The qualitative and quantitative benefit of music therapy is an inspiring illustration of the creative sector’s ability to broadly deliver relevant and innovative solutions across the commonwealth.”