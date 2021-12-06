ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Two Montgomery County Hospitals First Participants in New Music Therapy Program

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43veC6_0dFMPYXI00
Image via Pexels.

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton and Pottstown Hospital are among the first five participants in Pennsylvania’s new music therapy program that supports the resiliency and wellbeing of healthcare workers, according to a staff report from The Times Herald.

This music therapy initiative is supported by a partnership between The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Participating hospitals can custom design programs to focus particularly on supporting frontline workers who are directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music therapy has been proven to be effective in supporting healthcare workers who are experiencing compassion fatigue and burnout. It can also help improve mood and increase a sense of control, as well as lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, relax muscle tension, and build resiliency.

“It is extremely gratifying to see these services and therapies become available to frontline health care workers,” said PCA Executive Director Karl Blischke. “The qualitative and quantitative benefit of music therapy is an inspiring illustration of the creative sector’s ability to broadly deliver relevant and innovative solutions across the commonwealth.”

Read more about Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Pottstown Hospital with the new music program in The Times Herald.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Jeane M. Vidoni, President & CEO of Penn Community Bank

Jeane Vidoni, the CEO of Penn Community Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about being born in Cleveland and growing up in Allentown; being inspired by the compassion and tolerance her father displayed as her mother suffered from an untreated mental illness; getting her license and a job on her 16th birthday, and working full-time at an advertising agency while going to college part-time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Abington Health Foundation Receives Invest In Others Grant Through Wyndmoore-based Group

Abington Health Foundation in Abington is one of the six recipients of this year’s Invest in Others Charitable Foundation grant. Invest in Others is a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and their firms. This year, it has awarded over $100,000 to six charities as part of its Grants for Good program.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pottstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
East Norriton, PA
Pottstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Therapy#Healthcare Workers#Pexels#Pottstown Hospital#The Times Herald#The Hospital And#Pca
MONTCO.Today

Ambler Savings Bank Helps Mitzvah Circle in ‘Filling Gaps’ Between People’s Needs and Government Assistance

Ambler Savings Bank matched $5,000 in donations to Mitzvah Circle, Norristown. With a $5,000 matched-contribution grant from Ambler Savings Bank, Mitzvah Circle was able to raise more than $12,000 to help local families in crisis. The Norristown outreach works to fill the gaps between individual needs and governmental assistance. It...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

Neurodiversity in the Workplace

Chances are, you may know someone who is neurodivergent. They are Autistic or have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Bipolar Disorder, Tourette’s Syndrome, Gifted Intellects, Mood Conditions, Anxiety, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Dysgraphia, or Dyscalculia. Perhaps you have these yourself.
MENTAL HEALTH
MONTCO.Today

Integrate For Good is Hiring for a Fellowship

Image via Integrate For Good. Integrate for Good is looking for a Fellow for the coming year! This is a full-time Fellowship position paying $50,000. Benefits are provided and up to $10,000 of student loan forgiveness is an added benefit. This position has the opportunity to be extended for a second year as well.
JOBS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy