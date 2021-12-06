ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron COVID-19 variant is found in 39 US cases across 17 states as health officials say cases of new strain are more mild: A quarter of all tests in South Africa - where it was first detected - are now positive and more than 1,000 cases of mutation have been detected worldwide

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread around the United States, but early signs on the strain's severity provide the nation with some much needed positive news.

Late Sunday night, a case of the Omicron variant was sequenced in Georgia, making the Peach state the 17th to find record at least one case of the variant within its borders, and bringing that nationwide case count up to 39.

The new strain has quickly made its way around the nation in the two weeks since it was first discovered by South African health officials.

Omicron is a highly mutated virus strain that is believed to be the most contagious version of Covid yet, and can potentially even evade immunity provided by the vaccines.

In the time since the new variant's discovery, cases in South Africa have skyrocketed, though Omicron cases are believed to be relatively mild compared to those of other strains.

One South African health official reports that nearly 25 percent of Covid tests in the country are coming back positive, up from only two percent before the variant's discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNlAd_0dFMPSEw00
The new Omicron COVID-19 variant has been sequenced more than 30 times in 17 U.S. states only a dozen days after it was first detected by South African officials. New York, and specifically New York City, has become a hotspot for the new variant, with eight cases detected in the state and one Minnesota case being found in a man who had recently traveled there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqPdZ_0dFMPSEw00
Cases have spiked in South Africa since Omicron was first sequenced in late November, jumping 30-fold from around 300 a day to more than 10,000 per day. President Cyril Ramaphosa reported Monday that nearly one in every four Covid tests in the nation are coming up positive. Pictured: A woman in Soweto, South Africa, receives a COVID-19 test on December 2

Georgia joined California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin on Sunday night.

The state's health department reports that the individual had recently traveled to South Africa.

It was the first case in Georgia, but the second among a resident of the state, as New Jersey officials detected a case of the variant in someone traveling from the state on Friday.

Cases of Omicron have been few and far between in the U.S. so far, though that may be because of the lag in sequencing of cases.

Only five states have detected more than one case, though health officials warn the variant is more prevalent than official numbers may make it seem.

California was the first state to detect a case of the variant last week, when San Francisco officials found the variant in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.

On Friday, the state discovered five more Omicron cases in people who had recently attended a wedding in Wisconsin, and in total seven cases have been recorded in the state.

Wisconsin officials also sequenced a case on Saturday, though it is not tied to the wedding, and instead in another man that had recently traveled to South Africa.

New York is the leader in Omicron cases, as of Monday morning, with eight cases having been sequenced in the state, including seven in New York City.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, announced Monday that he would soon implement strict vaccine requirements in the city that would also include children aged five to 11, a first for the U.S.

Under the new restrictions, children must be vaccinated to take part in some extracurricular activities at school, and must show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, go to the gym or take part in some entertainment activities.

Over the weekend, the world eclipsed 1,000 confirmed cases of the new strain just only a dozen days since its discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibixK_0dFMPSEw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXFqY_0dFMPSEw00

South Africa and the United Kingdom account for half of those cases combined.

South Africa has sequenced 228 cases, though officials believe that over 50,000 in the country are likely tof the new strain.

The nation had its Covid situation largely under control only a few weeks ago, but it has quickly spiraled into a fourth wave.

Currently, the country is averaging over 10,000 new cases every day, up from only 300 cases per day in mid-November, a 30-fold increase.

'Over the last week, the number of daily infections has increased five-fold,' Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, said in a newsletter Monday.

'Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now come back positive. Compare this to two weeks ago, when the proportion of positive tests was sitting at around 2 percent.'

Hospitalizations in the Gauteng province, where the variant was first sequenced, are up as well with 2,100 people being admitted for Covid-related reasons last week - up 230 percent in the last two weeks.

Ramaphosa is urging his constituents to get the COVID-19 vaccine - as only 40 percent have received at least one shot of the jab and under 25 percent are fully vaccinated - to protect themselves from the new strain.

For comparison, nearly 60 percent of Americans and nearly 70 percent of Britons are fully vaccinated.

Unlike other African countries, South Africa has great access to the vaccines and the supplies necessary to distribute the shot to its citizens.

The issue causing low vaccination rate is general hesitancy within the population.

'South Africa now has sufficient supplies of vaccines and we have vaccine stations set up in every part of the country,' he said.

'As every day passes, and as infections rise, the reasons to get vaccinated become more compelling and the need becomes ever more urgent.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouQMA_0dFMPSEw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDwFN_0dFMPSEw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSasR_0dFMPSEw00

He is also calling to enforce mask mandates in private businesses around the nation, and has hinted that he plans to bring forth other Covid related restrictions to address the recent surge.

Other African nations are seeing rises in Omicron cases detected as well, with 50 recorded in Zimbabwe, 33 in Ghana, 23 in Botswana and 18 in Namibia.

The United Kingdom is now the world's leader in sequenced Omicron cases, recording 246 infections caused by the mutant strain as of Monday afternoon, and officials believe the true number is in the thousands.

English health officials also report that 55 percent of people infected with the strain in the country are fully vaccinated, a worrying sign.

Some fear that the new strain will be able to evade vaccine protection due to the high number of mutations it has, especially on its spike protein.

The variant has more the 50 mutations from the original novel Covid strain, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone - the part of the virus that infects a human's cells and is targeted by the vaccines.

British officials are warning that this strain could cause a massive surge over the winter months, and put stress on hospitals through the holiday season.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out potentially instituting lockdowns or other Covid mandates to respond to the threat of the new variant.

'We're still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it is, what sort of effect it has in terms of deaths and hospitalizations,' he said.

The UK is now averaging 45,000 new daily cases, up from 40,000 two weeks ago.

Other European nations, like Denmark, 32 cases; Portugal, 28; Austria, 28; and France, 25; also are seeing increases in the spread of the variant.

In total, nearly 50 countries have sequenced at least one case of the Omicron variant, as of Monday morning.

There are some hopeful signs that this strain of the virus may not be as bad as others, though, even though it is likely more infectious.

South African officials reported last week that Omicron infections they had detected were surprisingly mild compared to those of other strains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36usbV_0dFMPSEw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHYXx_0dFMPSEw00

Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said over the weekend that he is seeing data that shows the variant is less serious as well.

'Thus far - though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it - it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it, but we've really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or really doesn't cause any severe illness comparable to delta,' he told CNN.

'But thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity. But again we've got to hold judgement until we get more experienced.'

America's Covid situation has begun trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks.

The nation is now averaging 110,000 new daily cases per day, an increase of nearly 20 percent over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations are up nearly 20 percent as well, with nearly 60,000 Americans currently admitted due to Covid complications.

Deaths have increased, though at a slower rate, with the U.S. averaging 1,200 per day, a five percent increase over two weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Health Officials Tout Importance of COVID Booster, Tests and Caution

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, as well as the detection of the county’s first Omicron case, has health experts doubling down on health protocols, especially as the holidays approach. “Vaccinate and boost, mask, test, ventilate and distance,” said Santa Clara County public health officer Dr. Sara Cody during a news conference Friday. In exactly two weeks, millions will gather with their family and friends for Christmas Eve. Health experts are urging people not to let their guard down when it comes to the pandemic. “We have to be careful, while not panicking, we shouldn’t...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 58 More Deaths Reported, Along With 4,554 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#South African
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

First Confirmed Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Identified In Ventura County

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The County of Ventura Public Health Department Friday received confirmation of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Health officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. Their symptoms are improving without medical care, public health said. A small number of close contacts have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms, health officials said. The contacts have been asked to follow the quarantine protocol. “Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Public Health...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Warning About Delta, Omicron COVID Variants

Coronavirus cases in America are raging again, as Delta and a new variant, Omicron, stalk humanity—and the data "suggests very strongly that Omicron has a transmission advantage," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He issued urgent words of warning in a new interview with McClatchy. Read on for five pieces of essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy