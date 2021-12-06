ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bala Cynwyd, PA

Bala Cynwyd’s WatchBox Amassed $165M Investment by Focusing on Customer Relationships

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXjIc_0dFMPJXd00
Image via WatchBox.

Justin Reis, CEO of Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox, put together a successful $165 million investment from a number of Wall Street titans and famous athletes, such as Michael Jordan, by focusing on relationships with the company’s existing clients, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The funding round for the luxury watch reseller was led by investment firm The Radcliff Cos. and hedge fund The Spruce House Partnership and also included Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA’s Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Karl Anthony Towns, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

The spinoff from 105-year-old Govberg Jewelers did not set out to find famous investors, but rather watch collectors who have already shopped with the company.

They then brought in other interested parties to the investment round. Jordan was introduced by his business partner, Curtis Polk, while Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry was brought in by a friend who knew he collected watches.

“The referral was so valuable,” said Reis. “One investor speaks to another athlete, speaks to another entrepreneur, and before you know it, you’ve really got this microcosm of a great network of people that are willing to help and invest.”

Read more about WatchBox in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
inquirer.com

Rolex, anyone? NBA all-stars from Michael Jordan to Devin Booker back Bala Cynwyd watch seller WatchBox

Daniel “Danny” Govberg has worked at the 105-year-old Govberg family jewelry business since he was a teenager. Now 61, Govberg and his partners have just raised $165 million for the family spinoff business, Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox, from an investor group that includes all-time NBA great Michael Jordan, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and former New York Giant-turned-media-personality Michael Strahan.
NBA
Front Office Sports

Jordan, Giannis Invest In WatchBox At $1B Valuation

Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo are adding to their investment portfolios by investing in luxury watch marketplace WatchBox. The investment puts the startup at a reported valuation near $1 billion. WatchBox allows users to buy, sell, and trade luxury watches. Similar to other resellers like StockX, WatchBox authenticates the products...
NBA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy