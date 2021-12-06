A ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ discovery

The Dungeon of Dreck - Ep121 – World of Vampires (1961) The Dungeon of Dr. Dreck is a horror host program, featuring public domain B movies in the horror, sci-fi, and mystery genres. We are a retro show in the sense that we show films dating back to the 1930's to the 1960's. We are a family viewing show. The show premiered in 2004. The show is hosted by Dr. Dreck, a wise mouth mad scientist, and his assistant, Moaner, a female zombie with a sunny disposition. Other characters include Madame Nicotina, a chain smoking fortune teller, Stu, a large talking rat, Shrunken Ed, a disembodied head, Bigfoot, a large furry hand ala "White Fang", and Groaner, Moaner's sister, a greedy, conniving zombie. During the summer we run drive in shows, where we also show cartoons, coming attractions and intermission footage while sitting in our "simulated drive in setting."
