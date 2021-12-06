A ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ discovery

Through a strange twist, the best new dragons released for Dungeons & Dragons this year aren't in the draconic compendium Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, but rather in the other newly published D&D book coming out this month. Back in October, Dungeons & Dragons released Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a fantastic tome of lore, rules, and material themed around dragons. The book contained dozens of new dragon statblocks, adding classic creatures like gem dragons as well as new deadly greatwyrm statblocks to the game. While ComicBook.com called Fizban's Treasury of Dragons one of the finest rulebooks published for Fifth Edition, we sadly have to note that Wizards of the Coast was holding back on D&D fans, as its other fall release Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos contains five dragons that are even more impressive than the ones found in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO