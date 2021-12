My time writing for the Tigers Roar is closely approaching its end as my undergraduate studies will be rewarded with a Bachelor of Arts degree at the 199th commencement. I have spent three years at this institution, and I am very grateful for all the experiences I went through during my time at Savannah State University. During my freshman year, I was tasked with getting comfortable in a new environment and culture, but thanks to the assistance from my primary academic advisor, Mr. Duque, I was able to make a seamless transition into the American education system.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO