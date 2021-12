Call of Duty: Warzone is saying goodbye to its map, Verdansk, today as we prepare a new era of the game and its Caldera map. However, there will be a final event to bid the old map farewell, and you won't want to miss it on December 6. Postponed a week, the event is today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It will give you an opportunity to see how the game is changing ahead of the Caldera era beginning a few days later.

